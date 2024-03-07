Erika Henningsen To Teach “A Song Is A Scene” Class At Los Angeles Musical Theatre Studio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Los Angeles Musical Theatre Studio has announced a groundbreaking addition to its lineup of classes: "A Song Is A Scene," taught by celebrated Broadway actress Erika Henningsen.

"A Song Is A Scene" is crafted with the intent to transform the way performers approach musical numbers. Henningsen's method emphasizes the importance of narrative depth and emotional authenticity in song performances. This innovative class is designed to shift the focus from merely presenting songs to fully embodying the stories and characters within them, enabling artists to deliver more impactful and convincing performances.

Erika Henningsen's career on Broadway, combined with her passion for teaching and mentoring young performers, makes her uniquely qualified to lead this class. Her approach is tailored for artists seeking to refine their skills in a more personalized and nuanced manner, catering to both aspiring and seasoned performers aiming to elevate their audition and performance capabilities.

"The Los Angeles Musical Theatre Studio is proud to welcome Erika Henningsen to its distinguished faculty. Her expertise and dedication to the craft of musical theatre are sure to inspire and challenge students, fostering a new generation of performers who are as emotionally intelligent as they are technically proficient." said studio co-director Dan Fishbach.

For more information on "A Song Is A Scene" and other classes offered by the Los Angeles Musical Theatre Studio, please visit https://lamts.com.

About Erika Henningsen

Erika Henningsen is a Bay Area native and is most known for originating the starring role of Cady Heron in the hit, Tony-nominated musical, Mean Girls. She was reunited with Tina Fey when she went on to recur as Young Gloria on Peacock's acclaimed series, Girls5Eva. Other theater credits include Fantine opposite Ramin Karimloo in the recent revival of Les Miserables. She originated the title role of Joy in the Broadway-bound musical adaptation, based on the life of Joy Managano, which premiered at the George Street Playhouse. Other roles: Nellie Forbush in South Pacific & Sophie in Mamma Mia! (PCLO), Nina in the Dear World opposite Tyne Daly. Her solo show, "Raise Your Standards" has played to sold out venues in New York City, Indianapolis, Napa Valley & San Francisco. She will be debuting her solo symphony show with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra in April. Additional TV credits include CBS All Access' Blue Bloods and FBI: International, HBO's That D*mn Michael Che and Tracy Oliver's original comedy, Harlem, for Amazon. She can be heard as the leading voice actor, Charlie Morningstar, in Amazon/A24's musical animation series, Hazbin Hotel.

As an educator, she has dedicated herself to mentoring young artists, sharing her extensive knowledge and experience to help them navigate the complexities of performance and auditioning in the competitive world of musical theatre.

About Los Angeles Musical Theatre Studio

The Los Angeles Musical Theatre Studio is a premier institution dedicated to the advancement of musical theatre artists. Offering a wide range of classes and workshops led by industry professionals such as Tony Award Winners Jason Alexander, Faith Prince, John Rubinstein, Two-Time Tony Nominee Carmen Cusack and several other notable instructors , LAMTS is committed to nurturing talent and fostering the growth of performers throughout their careers.