Ensemble Theatre Company Presents Special Benefit Evening Of Michael Gross & Meredith Baxter Starring In LOVE LETTERS

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara (ETC), Santa Barbara's only professional theater company, announces a special benefit performance of Love Letters, starring beloved actors Meredith Baxter and Michael Gross, who played husband and wife together in the hit TV sitcom, “Family Ties.”

The captivating event is set to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2pm, promising an enchanting afternoon filled with exceptional talent, poignant storytelling, and an opportunity to support local professional theater in Santa Barbara.

“Love Letters is a tribute not only to the lost art of pen, paper and letter-writing, but to a lifetime of friendship between two complex individuals, not to mention the four decades of friendship I have shared with Meredith — both on and off the stage,” said Gross.

A timeless play written by A.R. Gurney, Love Letters unfolds through a series of letters exchanged over a lifetime between two people who grew up together, went their separate ways, but continued to share confidences.  

"Our first performance of Love Letters was in the mid-1980's and here we are in 2024. We have travelled half a lifetime all around the country, getting to share this beautiful story. What good fortune," said Baxter.

As a benefit performance, the event serves a dual purpose. Attendees will enjoy a world-class theatrical experience while simultaneously supporting ETC's continued commitment to celebrating the human spirit with professional theatrical events that entertain, educate, provoke thought, ignite imagination, and encourage conversation.

"It is truly a special moment for ETC as we welcome Meredith Baxter, an amazing member of our Board of Directors, back to our stage along with Michael Gross for this special performance of Love Letters to benefit our theater company,” said ETC's executive director, Scott DeVine. “Their chemistry on stage is undeniable as they bring A.R. Gurney's words to life in this unforgettable one-time performance."

Event Details:

  • Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2pm

  • The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

  • Regular Tickets – $40 - $100

  • VIP Tickets – $400 (includes an exclusive post-show reception with Meredith Baxter

and Michael Gross; the $400 price includes a $250 contribution to support ETC's mission)     

Tickets may be purchased through ETC's ticket office at 805-965-5400 or Click Here. Don't miss this unique opportunity to support the arts and be part of an unforgettable theatrical event.




