Elevator Repair Service Bring s BALDWIN AND BUCKLEY AT CAMBRIDGE
Sunday's performance will be followed by a Zoom conversation with Elevator Repair Service.
From April 23 to 25, 2021, REDCAT presents New York's provocative and award-winning theater ensemble Elevator Repair Service with their new work-in-progress, Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge.
In 1965, writers James Baldwin and William F. Buckley, Jr. were invited to The Cambridge University Union to debate the resolution "The American Dream is at the Expense of The American Negro." Elevator Repair Service returns to REDCAT to re-create their profoundly relevant confrontation.
Founded in 1991 by Artistic Director John Collins, Elevator Repair Service creates original works with an ongoing ensemble. With theater pieces built around a broad range of subject matter and literary forms, they combine elements of slapstick comedy, hi- and lo-tech design, both literary and found text, and the group's own highly developed style of choreography.
This event is virtual, streamed through the REDCAT website. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.redcat.org/event/elevator-repair-service-baldwin-and-buckley-cambridge-progress.