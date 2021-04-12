Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Elevator Repair Service Bring s BALDWIN AND BUCKLEY AT CAMBRIDGE

Sunday's performance will be followed by a Zoom conversation with Elevator Repair Service.

Apr. 12, 2021  

Elevator Repair Service Bring s BALDWIN AND BUCKLEY AT CAMBRIDGE

From April 23 to 25, 2021, REDCAT presents New York's provocative and award-winning theater ensemble Elevator Repair Service with their new work-in-progress, Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge.

In 1965, writers James Baldwin and William F. Buckley, Jr. were invited to The Cambridge University Union to debate the resolution "The American Dream is at the Expense of The American Negro." Elevator Repair Service returns to REDCAT to re-create their profoundly relevant confrontation.

Founded in 1991 by Artistic Director John Collins, Elevator Repair Service creates original works with an ongoing ensemble. With theater pieces built around a broad range of subject matter and literary forms, they combine elements of slapstick comedy, hi- and lo-tech design, both literary and found text, and the group's own highly developed style of choreography.

Sunday's performance will be followed by a Zoom conversation with Elevator Repair Service.

This event is virtual, streamed through the REDCAT website. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.redcat.org/event/elevator-repair-service-baldwin-and-buckley-cambridge-progress.


