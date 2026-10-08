El Portal Theatre To Celebrate 100 Years With Birthday Spectacular

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El Portal Theatre will mark its 100th birthday with a spectacular one-night-only event on Saturday, November 28 at 7:00 p.m. at the historic El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, located at 5269 Lankershim Boulevard in the NOHO Arts District.

For this occasion, El Portal Theatre is bringing together some of the most celebrated performers to have graced its stages. Artists who have appeared on the Debbie Reynolds Mainstage and the Monroe Forum will return for an evening filled with special performances, tributes, surprises and plenty of memories.

Directed by Jason Graae with Musical Direction by Michael Orland, the all-star cast, in alphabetical order, features: Frank Ferrante, Jason Graae, Heather Lee, Beth Malone, Lesli Margherita, Faith Prince, Jenna Lea Rosen and Natalie Wachen.

The evening will also feature special appearances by Aunt Chippie, Ed Begley, Jr., Fritz Coleman, Ruta Lee, Jo Anne Worley and more.

The extraordinary lineup represents an impressive collection of stage and screen honors, including a Tony Award winner and Tony nominee, Olivier Award winner and nominee, Golden Globe nominee, multiple Emmy nominees, and a recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

And Broadway fans have an especially rare treat in store: the celebration brings together three of Broadway's original Tessie Turas — Faith Prince (Jerome Robbins' Broadway), Heather Lee (Gypsy with Bernadette Peters) and Lesli Margherita (Gypsy with Audra McDonald) — along with Natalie Wachen, who served as Tessie Tura standby in Gypsy with Audra McDonald.

The celebration will culminate with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking this exciting new chapter in the storied history of one of Los Angeles' treasured cultural landmarks—and honoring the theatre's enduring legacy on the Los Angeles stage.

In celebration of two extraordinary women whose brilliance, grace, and enduring spirit have left an indelible mark on Hollywood—Debbie Reynolds and President Emerita Ruta Lee—a portion of the proceeds from this special evening will proudly benefit The Thalians, continuing their remarkable legacy of compassion, philanthropy, and service.

Tickets range from $50 - $125 and can be purchased online at www.elportaltheatre.com or on the phone at 818-508-4200.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 04 Hrs 11 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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