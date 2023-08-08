EVERY BRILLIANT THING Rehearsals Begin At Geffen Playhouse

Rehearsals have begun for Geffen Playhouse’s production of Every Brilliant Thing, written by Olivier Award–nominated playwright Duncan MacMillan (Lungs; People, Places, and Things) with Drama Desk Award, Lucille Lortel Award, and Off-Broadway Alliance Award nominee Jonny Donahoe (Thirty Christmases, Forgiveness). The one-person play features Drama Desk Award nominee Daniel K. Isaac (Billions, The Chinese Lady) and is being directed by Colm Summers (Associate Director, The Inheritance; Portia Coughlan).

Previews for Every Brilliant Thing begin Wednesday, September 6, 2023, in the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, September 14, 2023.

“Ice cream.” “Water fights.” “Peeing in the sea and nobody knows.” A boy’s handwritten list to cheer up his despondent mom becomes a surprisingly funny and poignant ode to humanity. Daniel K. Isaac takes audiences on a transcendent and tender coming-of-age journey that reminds us to pay attention to life’s smallest joys—and to each other.