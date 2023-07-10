ELEPHANT SHAVINGS World Premiere to be Presented by Odyssey Theatre in August

“Worlds created, maintained and destroyed while you wait.” Odyssey Theatre Ensemble will present “a lazy person’s guide to enlightenment” written and directed by Odyssey Theatre Ensemble artistic director Ron Sossi and set within the walls of West L.A.’s Odyssey Theatre complex. The world premiere of Elephant Shavings opens August 19 for a seven-week run through October 1. Two public previews, on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 17, will be followed by one press preview (also open to the public) on Friday, Aug. 18. 

The stage is set for drama, humor and absurdity when one member of a theater’s acting ensemble finds herself challenged to confront the common dreams we have about the nature of reality.

An engaging and fun introduction to both Eastern philosophies, including Buddhism, Hinduism and Sufism, and to modern Western teachers like Rupert Spira and Mooji, Elephant Shavings evolved out of Sossi’s enduring interest in the realm of metaphysics and his lifelong quest to understand the core essence of human consciousness, awareness, and “the meaning of life.” 

“It’s part existentialist thriller, part ghost story,” he says. “The theater functions as a character in the play, as does Sepulveda Boulevard, which is just outside the exit door and covers an ancient footpath used by the Gabrieleno Tongva people.”

Elephant Shavings features Denise BlasorDiana Cignoni, Jack Geren, Jeff LeBeau, Cameron Meyer and Giovanna Neilan. The creative team includes scenic designer Jan Munroe; sound designer Christopher Moscatiello; video designer Fritz Davis; costume designers Juliette Blasor and Denise Blasor; and props consultant Jenine MacDonald. The stage manager is Andrew Blahak. Beth Hogan produces for Odyssey Theatre Ensemble.

Ron Sossi founded the Odyssey Theatre in 1969 to demonstrate that experiment-oriented theater could have populist appeal and be fiscally solvent while maintaining the highest artistic standards, and he has led the company as its artistic director for its entire 54-year history. In 2013, he was honored with the LA Weekly Career Achievement Award, and is the recipient of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Margaret Harford Award for “demonstrating a continual willingness to experiment provocatively in the process of theater” as well as the LADCC’s Ron Link Award for “consistent quality of direction.” Recent Odyssey directing projects include Wakings, The Serpent,Faith Healer, Steambath, The Dance of Death, Beckett5, My Sister, Oedipus Machina, Theatre in the Dark (LA Weekly nomination for Best Production of the Year), Way to Heaven (LA Weekly and LADCC nomination for Best Production of the Year), Adding Machine: A Musical, The Arsonists (LA Weekly nomination for Best Direction), Sliding Into Hades (LA Weekly Award for Best Production of the Year), Kafka Thing!, Far Away and The Threepenny Opera.

Performances of Elephant Shavings take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from August 19 through October 1 (dark Friday August 25 and Friday, September 15). There will be two additional performances on Monday, Aug. 28 and Monday, Sept. 18, each at 8 p.m.: Public previews take place on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Thursday, Aug. 17, followed by a press preview (also open to the public) on Friday, Aug. 19, with all previews beginning at 8 p.m. Friday night are “Wine Nights”: enjoy complimentary wine and snacks and mingle with the cast after the show. 

Tickets to performances range from $25–$40, except Mondays, which are Pay-What-You-Will (reservations open online and at the door starting at 5:30 p.m.). Previews are priced at $20. The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles, 90025

For more information and to purchase tickets, call (310) 477-2055 or go to OdysseyTheatre.com
 




