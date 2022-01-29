Drag Queens Host Fundraising Livestream AMERICA NEEDS A QUEEN: DRAG QUEENS DO DEMOCRACY

"America is in crisis... and she needs a queen!" proclaimed Detox, star of RuPaul's Drag Race and just one of a bevy of fierce drag queens who will be sprinting, skating, and sashaying for the gold in "America Needs A Queen," a live-streamed fundraising event taking place Thursday, February 3, 2022 on Zoom and Twitch. Watch the official trailer here. Tickets start at $10.

The first-of-its-kind event will raise funds for Field Team 6's efforts to register progressive voters in key battleground states. "Drag queens from across the country are coming together to help save democracy, and if you want to make America gay again, what else are you doing on the night before the Olympics that could be better than this?!" said Brita Filter, host of the event. "We're waging the fight of our lives in these states that like to go both ways, and that costs money, honey -- so help us snatch the glory!"

America Needs a Queen will feature some of the country's premier drag talent, including stars of RuPaul's Drag Race, Queen of the Universe, Legendary, and more. The cast includes Detox (star of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5 and Drag Race All Stars Season 2), Alaska (runner up of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5 and winner of Drag Race All Stars Season 2), Milk (star of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6 and Drag Race All Stars Season 3), Joey Jay (star of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13), Brita Filter (star of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12), Chy'enne Valentino (star of Queen of the Universe Season 1), Torie Balmain and Cali Balmain (winners of HBO's Legendary Season 1), Salina EsTitties (from AJ and the Queen), and Becky X.

More performers may be added -- visit Act Blue's ticketing page for the even, for the latest.

"Our goal with this event is to raise $100,000, which would translate to roughly 200,000 new Democratic voters," said Field Team 6 organizer Cory Alpert. "That could easily be enough to keep Democratic majorities in both the House and the Senate."