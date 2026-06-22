David Labi's PIECES OF A MAN to Make Los Angeles Debut at Goldrich Cultural Center

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'Pieces of a Man,' the comedic one-man show by British storyteller and performer David Labi, will make its Los Angeles debut at the Goldrich Cultural Center Sunday, June 28, at 5:00 pm.

In 'Pieces of a Man', Labi embarks on a journey to make peace with his late father Marcello, a Libyan-Italian Jew who survived the Nazi concentration camps as a child.

A larger-than-life character, Marcello lived through business success and failure, an unexplained bomb, and a terrifying accident - hauling his loved ones along on his wild rollercoaster of life.

Heartbreaking and hilarious, 'Pieces of a Man' is a universal story that shows how to approach complex family legacies with creativity and joy.

Labi has been lauded for his 'honesty as a narrator,' and 'Pieces of a Man has been called a 'a masterclass in how to draw a whole life against the canvas of history."

'Pieces of a Man' has toured throughout Europe and North America, appearing at venues including London's Charing Cross Theatre, Berlin's Volksbühne, and museums in Detroit and Chicago, where it was described as "the most engaging, thought-provoking remembrance program in decades.'

Born in London and based in Brussels, David Labi has lived and worked around the world. He provides storytelling consultancy to mission-driven organizations and creates theatrical work that confronts trauma through humor, humanity, and audience connection.

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