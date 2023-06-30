Dave Koz and Friends Raise $250,000 for the Nonprofit Starlight Children's Foundation

Dave Koz, the nine-time Grammy-nominated saxophonist, and his esteemed group of friends and fans have once again made waves in the world of music and philanthropy. The recently concluded Dave Koz and Friends at Sea cruise embarked on an unforgettable journey across the open waters while raising an impressive $250,000 for Starlight Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to delivering happiness to hospitalized kids and their families. Donations were raised through live and silent auctions held onboard the three sold-out, back-to-back “floating jazz” voyages to Spain, Morocco, and Portugal in May.

Koz, a longtime ambassador for Starlight Children’s Foundation since 1993, said, “It’s been a true privilege partnering with Starlight for 30 years now, raising awareness and much-needed funds to continue the amazing work they do for these heroic sick kids across the country. Seeing the outpouring of generosity and kindness that our fan network has shown in this endeavor has been one of the most incredibly rewarding things of my life, both personally and professionally. I am blown away, and we ain’t stopping!”

Since joining forces with Starlight in 1993, Koz and his community of friends and fans have raised $1.75 million through various initiatives – including the annual Dave Koz and Friends at Sea cruise, charitable Koz Wines, year-round donations, among many others – to support Starlight’s signature programs, such as Starlight Gaming, Starlight Virtual Reality, and a jazz-inspired Starlight Gown.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Dave and his community for their continuous support over the years to bring joy to hospitalized kids battling illnesses and injuries. Dave and his community exemplify the power that individuals and grassroots donors can have in making a huge impact on hospitalized kids and their families,” said Adam Garone, Starlight Children’s Foundation CEO. “This generous gift will help us continue our work in transforming hospital experiences so young patients can rediscover the joy of childhood, no matter what they’re going through.”

According to Garone, in 2022, Starlight Children’s Foundation delivered happiness to over 2 million hospitalized kids and their families through innovative programs that provide play and distraction therapy, helping young patients get through the pain and stress of medical procedures and conditions. These vital programs were offered free of charge to over 590 U.S. children’s hospitals and facilities to assist child life teams and clinicians in addressing the unique needs of pediatric patients, helping them feel more comfortable and supported during their medical journey.

Throughout the three-week-long voyages, guests were treated to an entertaining lineup of musical performances of Koz himself and a roster of musical guests, including singer, musician and American Idol alumnus Casey Abrams, musician and songwriter Ray Parker Jr., Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, singer and percussionist Sheila E., British saxophonist and record producer Alexander Bone, musical prodigy Justin-Lee Schultz, to name a few.

The cruise, which Koz launched in 2005, has featured such Grammy-winning performers as Michael McDonald, Michael Bolton, Sheila E., Chris Botti, Jeffrey Osborne, Patti Austin and Larry Graham in the past and collectively raised $1.75 million for Starlight.

Through the power of music and philanthropy, Koz and his community of friends and fans continue to help bring joy, comfort and play to hospitalized children, helping make their medical journey a little brighter.

To learn more about the mission of Starlight Children’s Foundation, please visit starlight.org.