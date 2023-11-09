DREAM BIG to be Performed at the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival This Week

Oh, Sally Productions will present Dream Big as part of the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival (HITFEST) Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM at the Hudson Theatres - 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood.

Dream Big is a dark-comedy drama about a middle-aged woman who–believing she's failed at her life dreams—arranges a one-night stand before carrying out her final exit plan, only to discover the young gigolo she's hired shares the same disillusionments about life as she does.

WHERE: The Hudson Mainstage - 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, 90038

WHEN: 11/11/23 at 3:00 PM

TICKET PRICE: $30.00

TICKET LINK: Click Here

Admission 18+ - Content Warning: Contains sensitive topics such as depression and suicide.

Running time, 85 minutes.

After making its world premiere at this year's Hollywood Fringe Festival, Dream Big went on to be a “Pick of the Fringe” winner and receive a Hollywood Encore Producers' Award.

The play, written by Elizabeth J. Musgrave, is directed by John Coppola, acting coach and veteran stage director of the Fringe, and features Mandy Denaux, Garrett Louis, Laura Marlowe, Michael Moret, and Andres Rey Solorzano. The production is designed by Melissa Dunkelberger. It is executive produced by Frank Forte.

With her short film Soundman (a film she wrote and co-produced with her husband Frank Forte) ending its festival run, screenwriter Elizabeth Musgrave decided to return to her theatre roots and do Fringe with Dream Big. “I love live theatre,” she says. “There's just something magical about it. Every performance is unique as is every audience.” Dream Big is her fifth play produced in Los Angeles.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Elizabeth J. Musgrave (Playwright) is a playwright/screenwriter based in Los Angeles. Her screenplays have placed as a finalist in Script Pipeline, First Look Project, and the Golden Script Competition. Her short film Soundman just completed a twenty eight festival run and received several awards including Best Comedy Film at the Bird Watching Film Festival in Kansas City, MO.

Frank Forte (Executive Producer) is an accomplished designer, storyboard artist and comic book artist. Frank's film and TV credits include: The Big Door Prize, The Nun 2, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Fantasy Island, Solar Opposites, Dreamwork's 3 Below and Bob's Burgers among others.

John Coppola (Director) is a multi-talented director and acting coach, who has helmed more than 100 theatrical productions in New York, Los Angeles and abroad. His credits include groundbreaking productions of Shakespeare, Brecht, John Patrick Shanley and Caryl Churchill, as well as critically acclaimed adaptations of Puccini's Madame Butterfly and Cabaret.

Melissa Dunkelberger (Creative Director) is an on-set art director and production designer. She has production designed numerous short films and commercials. Her clients include: Crate & Barrel, Fred Segal and Surface Design among others.

Mandy Denaux (Actor) is a Los Angeles based actor. Her film and TV credits include: The Bay, In the Basement and A Place Called Hollywood.

Garrett Louis (Actor) grew up in Southern California and attended UC Berkeley graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering, but quickly relinquished his technical training for the life of a thespian. He recently had a leading role in the Hallmark feature Moonlight Bay to be released later this year. Garrett enjoys playing beach volleyball and making music on his guitar.

Laura Marlowe (Actor) has been acting since she was fourteen years old. She grew up in Pennsylvania and holds a degree in art from the University of Central Florida. In her spare time she is passionate about writing, fashion, classic movies, and her spoiled cat.

Michael Moret (Actor) produced, acted in and co-wrote his one man show: 3 Misfits Watch Society Collapse into the Black Hole of Netflix along with John Coppola as director.

Andres Rey Solorzano (Actor) is an actor, voice over artist, musician and producer based in Los Angeles. His film and TV credits include: Lifelike, Life is Horrible and Wheelbarrow.