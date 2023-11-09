Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

DREAM BIG to be Performed at the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival This Week

The production will be presented on November 11.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

DREAM BIG to be Performed at the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival This Week

Oh, Sally Productions will present Dream Big as part of the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival (HITFEST) Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM at the Hudson Theatres - 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood.

Dream Big is a dark-comedy drama about a middle-aged woman who–believing she's failed at her life dreams—arranges a one-night stand before carrying out her final exit plan, only to discover the young gigolo she's hired shares the same disillusionments about life as she does.

WHERE: The Hudson Mainstage - 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, 90038

WHEN: 11/11/23 at 3:00 PM

TICKET PRICE: $30.00

TICKET LINK: Click Here

Admission 18+ - Content Warning: Contains sensitive topics such as depression and suicide. 

Running time, 85 minutes.

After making its world premiere at this year's Hollywood Fringe Festival, Dream Big went on to be a “Pick of the Fringe” winner and receive a Hollywood Encore Producers' Award.

The play, written by Elizabeth J. Musgrave, is directed by John Coppola, acting coach and veteran stage director of the Fringe, and features Mandy Denaux, Garrett Louis, Laura Marlowe, Michael Moret, and Andres Rey Solorzano. The production is designed by Melissa Dunkelberger. It is executive produced by Frank Forte.

With her short film Soundman (a film she wrote and co-produced with her husband Frank Forte) ending its festival run, screenwriter Elizabeth Musgrave decided to return to her theatre roots and do Fringe with Dream Big. “I love live theatre,” she says. “There's just something magical about it. Every performance is unique as is every audience.” Dream Big is her fifth play produced in Los Angeles.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Elizabeth J. Musgrave (Playwright) is a playwright/screenwriter based in Los Angeles. Her screenplays have placed as a finalist in Script Pipeline, First Look Project, and the Golden Script Competition. Her short film Soundman just completed a twenty eight festival run and received several awards including Best Comedy Film at the Bird Watching Film Festival in Kansas City, MO.

Frank Forte (Executive Producer) is an accomplished designer, storyboard artist and comic book artist. Frank's film and TV credits include: The Big Door Prize, The Nun 2, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Fantasy Island, Solar Opposites, Dreamwork's 3 Below and Bob's Burgers among others.

John Coppola (Director) is a multi-talented director and acting coach, who has helmed more than 100 theatrical productions in New York, Los Angeles and abroad. His credits include groundbreaking productions of Shakespeare, Brecht, John Patrick Shanley and Caryl Churchill, as well as critically acclaimed adaptations of Puccini's Madame Butterfly and Cabaret.

Melissa Dunkelberger (Creative Director) is an on-set art director and production designer. She has production designed numerous short films and commercials. Her clients include: Crate & Barrel, Fred Segal and Surface Design among others.

Mandy Denaux (Actor) is a Los Angeles based actor. Her film and TV credits include: The Bay, In the Basement and A Place Called Hollywood.

Garrett Louis (Actor) grew up in Southern California and attended UC Berkeley graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering, but quickly relinquished his technical training for the life of a thespian. He recently had a leading role in the Hallmark feature Moonlight Bay to be released later this year. Garrett enjoys playing beach volleyball and making music on his guitar.

Laura Marlowe (Actor) has been acting since she was fourteen years old. She grew up in Pennsylvania and holds a degree in art from the University of Central Florida. In her spare time she is passionate about writing, fashion, classic movies, and her spoiled cat.

Michael Moret (Actor) produced, acted in and co-wrote his one man show: 3 Misfits Watch Society Collapse into the Black Hole of Netflix along with John Coppola as director.

Andres Rey Solorzano (Actor) is an actor, voice over artist, musician and producer based in Los Angeles. His film and TV credits include: Lifelike, Life is Horrible and Wheelbarrow.






RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
BOB BARTHS ONE NIGHT STAND To Feature Director Khanisha Foster On A RAISIN IN THE SUN At S Photo
BOB BARTH'S ONE NIGHT STAND To Feature Director Khanisha Foster On A RAISIN IN THE SUN At South Coast Rep And More

Don't miss the upcoming episode of Bob Barth's One Night Stand on November 9th, featuring director Khanisha Foster discussing her production of A RAISIN IN THE SUN at South Coast Rep. Tune in live on WFMU's SHEENA'S JUNGLE ROOM.

2
Westside Ballet of Santa Monica Celebrates 50th Anniversary of THE NUTCRACKER Photo
Westside Ballet of Santa Monica Celebrates 50th Anniversary of THE NUTCRACKER

Westside Ballet of Santa Monica presents its 50th-anniversary celebration of 'The Nutcracker,' Southern California's longest-running rendition beginning Thanksgiving weekend for eight public performances at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

3
TheatreWorks Closes in on $3 Million Goal For Critical Fundraising Campaign Photo
TheatreWorks Closes in on $3 Million Goal For Critical Fundraising Campaign

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley reports it has now received 90% of the $3 million needed by the end of November 2023 in order to complete its current season.

4
East West Players Extends SPRING AWAKENING Photo
East West Players Extends SPRING AWAKENING

East West Players has announced the extension of the Tony Award winning best musical Spring Awakening. Based on the play by Frank Wedekind, Spring Awakening features book & lyrics by Steven Sater and music by Duncan Sheik.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
Bob Baker's Nutcracker in Los Angeles Bob Baker's Nutcracker
Bob Baker Marionette Theater (11/25-1/07)
Pacific Chorale: Tis the Season! in Los Angeles Pacific Chorale: Tis the Season!
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (12/18-12/18)
Inherit the Wind in Los Angeles Inherit the Wind
Pasadena Playhouse (11/01-11/26)
Chad Lawson in Los Angeles Chad Lawson
Smothers Theatre (3/20-3/20)
Misalliance in Los Angeles Misalliance
A Noise Within (5/12-6/09)
Queen Nation: The Ultimate Queen Tribute in Los Angeles Queen Nation: The Ultimate Queen Tribute
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (12/16-12/16)
The Half-Light in Los Angeles The Half-Light
Theatre 40 (11/16-12/17)
Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar ¡Viva Mexico! ¡Viva America! in Los Angeles Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar ¡Viva Mexico! ¡Viva America!
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (3/23-3/23)
The Boy Who Cried Wolf in Los Angeles The Boy Who Cried Wolf
Smothers Theatre (4/13-4/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You