DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre in October

Previews begin Wednesday, Oct. 18 with opening night on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 8pm.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

 North Coast Repertory Theatre presents DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE; a daring reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson's timeless tale, filled with darkness, desire, love, and unbridled terror. In Jeffrey Hatcher's gripping drama, we delve deep into the human psyche, exploring the eternal conflict between good and evil. Relentless forces engage in a deadly and electrifying cat-and-mouse showdown, vying for ultimate domination. Hatcher masterfully invites the audience to question their loyalties, blurring the lines between right and wrong, leaving us all in suspense. Prepare to be enchanted by this wickedly clever and sharply witty narrative, infused with passion and chilling suspense. It's the perfect choice for thrill-seekers who crave a spine-tingling experience that captures the essence of the season.

Shana Wride directs Jacob Bruce,* Katie MacNichol,* Conner Marx,* Ciarra Stroud,* Bruce Turk,* and Christopher M. Williams* in DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Co-Light Design), Erik Montierth (Co-Light Design), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound Design), Phillip Korth (Props), Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design), Emmelyn Thayer (Dialect Coach), Jason Paul Tate (Fight Choreography) and Caleb Foley (Assistant Sound Design). Cindy Rumley* is the Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association. 

It will play Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays and   Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm, with Sundays at 7pm through Nov. 12. There will be a talkback with the artistic director and cast on Friday, Oct. 27. A performance has just been added on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 2 pm. (See schedule below). North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.  Tickets: Previews - $49 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Week Nights - $62, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $74; Sun. Night - $60. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $5 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit to purchase tickets.



