DORIS AND IVY IN THE HOME Opens July 20 At Theatre 40

Norm Foster is Canada's most popular and commercially successful playwright. He is sometimes referred to as "the Canadian Neil Simon."

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour Photo 1 Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 3 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at 5-Star Theatricals Photo 4 Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at 5-Star Theatricals

DORIS AND IVY IN THE HOME Opens July 20 At Theatre 40

DORIS AND IVY IN THE HOME Opens July 20 At Theatre 40

Doris and Ivy in the Home, a comedy, written by Norm Foster and directed by Warren Davis will play at Theatre Forty, 241 S, Moreno Drive, in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre (same venue, new name), Beverly Hills, CA 90212.

Retired prison guard Doris Mooney has just moved to Paradise Village, a retirement home in Canmore, Alberta. She quickly befriends Ivy Hoffbauer, a former world champion skier who's taken aback by Doris' brash cheerfulness. Rounding out the trio is dapper Arthur Beech, who has designs on Ivy. Love, gossip, and sex behind the compost heap, this is Norm Foster at his hilarious best.

Norm Foster is Canada's most popular and commercially successful playwright. He is sometimes referred to as "the Canadian Neil Simon." He's a particular favorite of Theatre Forty audiences. His many, many plays include The Love List, Opening Night, A Clean Brush, Renovations for Six, Screwball Comedy, They're Found in Trees, and so many more.

Warren Davis directs. A company member of Theatre 40, he has directed shows in Los Angeles and Chicago, among them The Monkey Jar, Angel City, The Unexpected Guest, The Misanthrope, Jest a Second and Waiting for Lefty. He is also an actor and sound designer.

Warren's cast for Doris and Ivy in the Home includes Ann Hearn, Diana Angelina and David Hunt Stafford.

This show will run in repertory with One Moment of Freedom, the subject of a separate release.

The venue is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free parking is available in the parking lot beneath the theatre. To access parking, enter through the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Harold Pinters A SLIGHT ACHE Is Humorous Study In Fear And Loathing In Visiting Production Photo
Harold Pinter's A SLIGHT ACHE Is Humorous Study In Fear And Loathing In Visiting Production At Odyssey Theatre 

Harold Pinter fans can enjoy 72 minutes of quintessential Pinter when Jack Heller directs the Nobel Prize-winning playwright's rarely-produced early work, A Slight Ache, in a visiting production at the Odyssey Theatre. Dance On Productions in association with Linda Toliver and Gary Guidinger presents a six week run, August 26 through October 1.

2
Interview: LisaGay Hamilton Cooks Up a Tasty STEW at the Pasadena Playhouse Photo
Interview: LisaGay Hamilton Cooks Up a Tasty STEW at the Pasadena Playhouse

Just opened at the Pasadena Playhouse, recently crowned recipient of the 2023 Regional Tony Award, the Los Angeles premiere of Pulitzer Prize-finalist Zora Howard’s Stew. Tyler Thomas directs the cast of LisaGay Hamilton, Roslyn Ruff, Jasmine Ashanti and Samantha Miller. LisaGay graciously found some time after the opening to answer a few of my queries.

3
Experience a Modern Twist on Rossinis BARBER OF SEVILLE at Pacific Opera Project Photo
Experience a Modern Twist on Rossini's BARBER OF SEVILLE at Pacific Opera Project

Experience the magic of Pacific Opera Project's modern-day spin on Rossini's beloved comedic classic, The Barber of Seville. Join us for a one-night-only performance at The Ford on August 25. Don't miss this accessible and entertaining twist on a timeless masterpiece. Secure your tickets now!

4
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Pulsates at Segerstrom Center Photo
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Pulsates at Segerstrom Center

Now at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa through July 23, 2023, the musical is mostly engaging and passionately performed. But a chaotic, sped-through first act only provides brief vignettes of a challenging life. The better second act focuses on Ms. Turner's comeback, concluding with a mini rock concert that made the visit worthwhile.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway Video Video: Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre Video
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre
& JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY! Video
& JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY!
Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast! Video
Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast!
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-7/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jazz Vocalist Josephine Beavers & Legendary R&B Crooner Howard Hewett debut Songs and Music from the New, Historic Docu Film; The Musicians; Green Book: An Enduring Legacy
Catalina Jazz Club (7/28-7/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# (mostly)musicals: GAME ON!
Upstairs at the Federal (7/25-7/25)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HEROES of Santa Clarita
The MAIN (7/14-7/23)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paula Poundstone
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (12/09-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks
Hollywood Bowl (8/18-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Holiday
One More Productions at The GEM Theater (11/24-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All-Rachmaninoff
Hollywood Bowl (8/01-8/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You