DORIS AND IVY IN THE HOME Opens July 20 At Theatre 40

Doris and Ivy in the Home, a comedy, written by Norm Foster and directed by Warren Davis will play at Theatre Forty, 241 S, Moreno Drive, in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre (same venue, new name), Beverly Hills, CA 90212.

Retired prison guard Doris Mooney has just moved to Paradise Village, a retirement home in Canmore, Alberta. She quickly befriends Ivy Hoffbauer, a former world champion skier who's taken aback by Doris' brash cheerfulness. Rounding out the trio is dapper Arthur Beech, who has designs on Ivy. Love, gossip, and sex behind the compost heap, this is Norm Foster at his hilarious best.

Norm Foster is Canada's most popular and commercially successful playwright. He is sometimes referred to as "the Canadian Neil Simon." He's a particular favorite of Theatre Forty audiences. His many, many plays include The Love List, Opening Night, A Clean Brush, Renovations for Six, Screwball Comedy, They're Found in Trees, and so many more.

Warren Davis directs. A company member of Theatre 40, he has directed shows in Los Angeles and Chicago, among them The Monkey Jar, Angel City, The Unexpected Guest, The Misanthrope, Jest a Second and Waiting for Lefty. He is also an actor and sound designer.

Warren's cast for Doris and Ivy in the Home includes Ann Hearn, Diana Angelina and David Hunt Stafford.

This show will run in repertory with One Moment of Freedom, the subject of a separate release.

The venue is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free parking is available in the parking lot beneath the theatre. To access parking, enter through the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.