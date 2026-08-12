DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL to Return to the Kirk Douglas Theatre

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Center Theatre Group, as part of CTG:FWD, will present the return of TWTheatricals' New York Times Critic's Pick, Dog Man: The Musical based on the worldwide best-selling book series by Dav Pilkey. Dog Man: The Musical will be presented on September 12 to October 18, 2026 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City.

Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming production based on the worldwide bestselling series from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club. Dog Man was an instant bestseller, and now has more than 50 million copies in print to date and translations available in 42 languages.

Best buds George and Harold have been creating comics for years, but now that they're in 5th grade, they figure it's time to level up and write a musical based on their favorite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, and ALL HERO!! How hard could it be?

With the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, Dog Man loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder?

And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of Dav Pilkey's beloved characters.

The show is written by Kevin Del Aguila and Brad Alexander, who collaborated on the Emmy-winning series Peg + Cat on PBS, TWTheatricals' Click, Clack, Moo, and Clifford The Big Red Dog on PBS and Amazon. Jen Wineman directs and choreographs.

“The last time we partnered with our friends at TWTheatricals to present Dog Man: The Musical was in 2023, and the show went on to set box office records at the Kirk Douglas Theatre,” said Snehal Desai, CTG Brindell & Milton Gottlieb Artistic Director. “Along the way, it may have also set records for the number of smiles and laughs that emanated from children and adults alike for what proved to be a truly memorable outing for the entire family. We are truly beyond excited to welcome the entire Dog Man family back to Culver City for what will sure be another memorable and side-splitting engagement.”

In Los Angeles Amanda Callas said in BroadwayWorld, “A fun, goofy musical romp – creative, energetic, quirky, and hilarious performances! [It is] like the books spontaneously burst to life in three dimensions. At the show, the children in the audience were absolutely ecstatic, jumping up and down, cheering, laughing, spontaneously dancing in their seats. The Kirk Douglas Theatre was sold out and packed with enthusiastic family audiences who cannot get enough of their favorite canine-human hybrid hero ... It is a fabulous place to see Dog Man.”

Pilkey himself said of this production, “Dog Man: The Musical surpasses my highest expectations. It is the 'Perfect Mash-up' of memorable music, humor, and love. The performances were beyond brilliant capturing the heart of every single audience member and leaving everyone, especially me, in complete awe.”

Orchestrations by Lloyd Kikoler (Macbeth In Stride at Shakespeare Theatre Company, Earth Rise at Kennedy Center and Dot Dot Dot: A New Musical at TWTheatricals). The scenic design is by Timothy R. Mackabee (Broadway's The Elephant Man; Guards at the Taj, Lucille Lortel Award), costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson (Regional: The Addams Family Musical, How I Learned to Drive), lighting design by David Lander (Broadway's The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; Benghal Tiger at the Bagdad Zoo, Drama Desk Award) and sound design by Emma Wilk (NY: The Waiting Game, Regional: The Heiress).

TWTheatricals is a new division of TheaterWorksUSA dedicated to creating fully produced, full-length works for multigenerational audiences. TheaterWorksUSA has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. TWUSA believes that access to art—and theater, in particular—is vital. Since 1967, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award- winning repertoire of over 140 original plays and musicals.

Acclaimed TheaterworksUSA alumni include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney's Frozen), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), Jerry Zaks (The Music Man), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America), and Chuck Cooper (Tony award-winning actor, The Life). Visit TWUSA.org for more information.

Tickets for Dog Man: The Musical are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 972-4400, or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012 or at the Kirk Douglas Theatre (open 2 hours prior to curtain) at 9820 Washington Blvd. in Culver City 90232.

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