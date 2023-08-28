Cypress College Kicks Off Halloween Season With CARRIE

Performances run October 6-15.
POPULAR
The Cypress College Theatre Department is opening their new season with the horror musical, Carrie. Based on the classic '70s horror film, Carrie tells the story of a bullied teenage girl, who discovers she has special powers. One night, when pushed too far, she unleashes them for all to see. The show is directed by Sonya Randall, with choreography by Ebony Cardenas and musical direction by Gabrielle Maldonado.
The Cast:
Carrie White - Naomi Groleau
Margaret White - Jordan Hicks
Sue Snell - Sarah Ceriale
Tommy Ross - Erick Joshua Guijarro
Billy Nolan - Diego Huerta-Gutierrez
Chris Hargensen - Lau Padilla
Mrs. Gardner - Jackie Ponder
Freida - Emily Ambroise
Norma - Ashley Zarate
Helen - Robin Wright-Harrison
George - Joseph Fausto
Stokes - Jeffrey Jones
Freddy - Steve Phan
Ensemble:
Makenna Butcher
Olivia Forman
Rosie Wilson
Ashe Mayes
Eun Kim
Madison Maglietto
Crystal Colocho
Mariah Lynn Aldape
Jose Tovar
Maya Mendoza
Marty Florence
Design team: Scenic Design by Matthew Herman, Lighting Design by Donny Jackson, Makeup/Hair by Marci Alberti, Costume Design by Bradley Lock, Props by Samantha Lehotai, Sound Design by Ray Gibson and Illusion Supervisor Dominik Krzanowski. The production is stage managed by Allison Mamann.
Videos
|Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16) PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
|A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)
|The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03) CAST
|Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)
|The Right Is Ours!
Sierra Madre Playhouse (9/08-10/08)
|Hot Coffee Comedy Hour
The Broadwater Second Stage (2/25-10/28)
|Bach and Mendelssohn on Sept 7th
Hollywood Bowl (9/07-9/07)
|Mary Jane Girls
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (9/15-9/15)
|El Centro De Sur Latinx Theater Festival: Tu Hogar
A Place Called Home Bridge Theater (9/14-9/17)
|John Legend Featuring Orchestra & Gospel Choir on Sept 23rd
Hollywood Bowl (9/23-9/23)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You