Cypress College Kicks Off Halloween Season With CARRIE

The Cypress College Theatre Department is opening their new season with the horror musical, Carrie. Based on the classic '70s horror film, Carrie tells the story of a bullied teenage girl, who discovers she has special powers. One night, when pushed too far, she unleashes them for all to see. The show is directed by Sonya Randall, with choreography by Ebony Cardenas and musical direction by Gabrielle Maldonado.

The Cast:

Carrie White - Naomi Groleau

Margaret White - Jordan Hicks

Sue Snell - Sarah Ceriale

Tommy Ross - Erick Joshua Guijarro

Billy Nolan - Diego Huerta-Gutierrez

Chris Hargensen - Lau Padilla

Mrs. Gardner - Jackie Ponder

Freida - Emily Ambroise

Norma - Ashley Zarate

Helen - Robin Wright-Harrison

George - Joseph Fausto

Stokes - Jeffrey Jones

Freddy - Steve Phan

Ensemble:

Makenna Butcher

Olivia Forman

Rosie Wilson

Ashe Mayes

Eun Kim

Madison Maglietto

Crystal Colocho

Mariah Lynn Aldape

Jose Tovar

Maya Mendoza

Marty Florence

Design team: Scenic Design by Matthew Herman, Lighting Design by Donny Jackson, Makeup/Hair by Marci Alberti, Costume Design by Bradley Lock, Props by Samantha Lehotai, Sound Design by Ray Gibson and Illusion Supervisor Dominik Krzanowski. The production is stage managed by Allison Mamann.