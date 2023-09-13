Conundrum Theatre Company's ZANNA, DON'T Shines A Spotlight On LGBTQIA+ Rights Amidst Growing Challenges

In a world where LGBTQIA+ rights face ongoing threats, and conservative-leaning school boards attempt to stifle the voices of high school musical theater enthusiasts, Conundrum Theatre Company presents "Zanna, Don't!" by Tim Acito for one final weekend at the Victory Theatre in Burbank, running from September 15th to 17th.

Set in a whimsical universe where homosexuality is the norm, and heterosexuality is taboo, "Zanna, Don't!" explores the complexities of love, desire, and discrimination. This heartwarming musical fairy tale takes us on a journey where Zanna, the magical matchmaker, helps the other students at Heartsville High find their true love and discover their true selves, facing challenges much like the real world we live in today.

Over the past few decades, monumental strides have been made in the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights. Same-sex marriage was legalized, discriminatory laws were abolished, and protective measures were put in place. Yet, recent years have witnessed a concerning backlash against the LGBTQIA+ community. Across the United States, numerous states have introduced bills that seek to strip away protections, ban artistic expressions like drag performances, limit gender-affirming care, and ban trans athletes from competing. It's a stark reminder that the battle for equality is far from over.

In California, and particularly in Los Angeles, we are fortunate to be shielded from much of this hateful legislation. However, it's essential to remember the challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals growing up in places where being true to oneself is illegal. "Zanna, Don't!" invites audiences to imagine a world where everyone is celebrated for who they are and love knows no boundaries.

This production, under the direction and choreography of Mike Bowers, with Kyle de Tarnowsky as Music Director, promises an unforgettable experience. The creative team includes Adrián Genesius Barrón (Assistant Director), Lillian Kautz (Assistant Choreographer), Leslie Doyle (Stage Manager), Omari Miller (Production Manager), Bryan Snodgrass (Set Designer), Nikki Yates (Costume Designer), Andrew Roberts (Lighting Designer), Felicia Cantu (Sound Designer), Morgan Moessinger and Wynn Tutt (Prop Coordinators), and Jordan Kaiser, Erika Cruz, Wyatt Larrabee, Fiona Burrows, and Bianca R. Turner (Marketing Team) who have poured their hearts into creating this magical world.

The cast of "Zanna, Don't!" features Jonathan Blake Flemings as Zanna, Jaq Shannon as Kate, Danny Holmberg as Mike, Cassandra Caruso as Roberta, Blake Rhiner as Steve, Aliza Berger as Candi, Aaron Lempert as Arvin, and Kit Dezolt as Tank.

"Zanna, Don't!" tickets are priced at $25 each and can be purchased online atClick Here. Season tickets are also available for those who wish to see Conundrum's upcoming productions including She Loves Me, Urinetown, and Legally Blonde. For more information about Conundrum Theatre Company and its upcoming productions, please visit conundrumtheatreco.com or follow @conundrumtheatreco on social media.

In a time when LGBTQIA+ rights hang in the balance, "Zanna, Don't!" is a beacon of hope, inviting audiences to embrace the queer experience and join the fight for equality. Don't miss this extraordinary production at the Victory Theatre-where love, laughter, and acceptance take center stage.

Conundrum Theatre Company, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Burbank, remains dedicated to providing a platform for experienced actors to produce high-quality theatrical productions while fostering a collaborative and diverse community of writers and actors.