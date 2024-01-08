Christine Toy Johnson's Solo Show Will Benefit The Dramatists Guild Foundation And Entertainment Community Fund

Moongate Productions presents a performance of A LITTLE MORE BLUE, written and performed by award-winning writer/actor/advocate for inclusion Christine Toy Johnson on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 3 pm at the Tateuchi Democracy Forum at the Japanese American National Museum (100 North Central Avenue in Los Angeles) to benefit the Dramatists Guild Foundation (www.dgf.org) and Entertainment Community Fund (https://entertainmentcommunity.org), helping writers and other entertainment industry members impacted by the recent strikes. Directed by Bruce Alan Johnson with original songs by Christine Toy Johnson and Bobby Cronin and underscoring by Lisa Liu. RebbeSoul on guitar.

Winner of the 2022 Alvin Epstein Memorial Prize for Solo Performance and grant awards from the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance, and the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone, A LITTLE MORE BLUE tells the story of an Asian American woman who discovers how much her father's lifelong quest to be an "All American guy" has galvanized her own journey to make fighting for his dream one of her own - and how love, loss, and hope can find themselves intertwined. Running time: 70 minutes. Suggested donation: $25. For tickets, please visit: Click Here

This event is generously sponsored by the Japanese American National Museum, and kicks off a Los Angeles-wide initiative called "Playwrights Give Back".

Christine Toy Johnson (Playwright/Actor) is a Tony honored, Obie, Rosetta LeNoire, JACL, and Asian American Arts Alliance award winning writer, actor, and advocate for inclusion. Her written work has been produced and/or developed by the Roundabout, Village Theatre, O'Neill Center, the Abingdon, Greater Boston Stage Company, Ars Nova, Barrow Group, Prospect Theatre, Weston Playhouse, Florida Studio Theatre, Towne Street Theatre, and more, and is included in the Library of Congress's Asian Pacific American Playwrights Collection. Published by NoPassport Press, Smith & Kraus, Rowman & Littlefield, Applause Books. Executive Director and Co-Director with Bruce Alan Johnson of the award-winning documentary feature, "Transcending: The Wat Misaka Story". Treasurer of the Dramatists Guild and host of the Guild's podcast "Talkback" on Broadway Podcast Network. BMI, Writers Lab, Sarah Lawrence College alum, co-founder of AAPAC (Asian American Performers Action Coalition), founder of the Asian American Theatre Artists Collective. As an actor, Christine has appeared extensively on Broadway, Off-Broadway, in regional theatres across the country and on television and film. Insta/Threads: @CToyJ Details: www.christinetoyjohnson.com

BRUCE Alan Johnson (Director) is an award-winning photographer and documentary filmmaker based in New York City. He received his BFA in film production from the University of Iowa. Bruce edited and co-directed the award-winning documentary TRANSCENDING - THE WAT MISAKA STORY (winning the "Emerging Eye Directorial Discovery Award" from the Roving Eye Documentary Film Festival and the "Gold Kahuna Award" from the Honolulu International Film Festival) and directed the short film ALL AMERICAN EYES ("Audience Award" from the Waves International Film Festival). He first came to New York as an actor where he appeared on Broadway as "Joe Gillis" opposite Elaine Paige in SUNSET BLVD. and as "Fyedka" in the national tour of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF with Theodore Bikel. His new album, IF NOT NOW, an acoustic reimagining of songs through a rockabilly/bluegrass lens using band members from the Broadway and First National Touring Companies of COME FROM AWAY, is currently in the prerelease singles phase of being released before being completely available in 2024 on streaming media. For more information, please visit www.brucealanjohnson.com and https://www.moongateartists.com. Instagram: bjohnson_photos.