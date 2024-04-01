Chalk Repertory Theatre & Ensemble Studio Theatre/LA Present World Premiere Productions PANG SPA & TWO STOP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Los Angeles theater survives and thrives on community collaboration now more than ever. In conjunction with AAPI Heritage Month, Chalk Repertory Theatre will present the world premiere of PANG SPA directed by Reena Dutt in collaboration with EST/LA's world premiere production of TWO STOP directed by Tracey A. Leigh.

Penned by David Johann Kim, these two world premieres are companion pieces centered around themes related to the 1992 L.A. Uprising. Both plays will be presented during AAPI Heritage Month between May 2 and June 9, 2024, at Atwater Village Theatre. This collaboration is a part of Center Theatre Group's L.A. Artist Residency program, a division of the new CTG:Forward initiative.

“In the wake of George Floyd's murder, it was clear to me that TWO STOP not only had characters I'd never seen before onstage, but as a story of transformation, it would be perfect for EST/LA's first full production since the pandemic,” explained TWO STOP director Tracey A. Leigh. “I'm constantly surprised by TWO STOP's immediacy; the writing is superb – the play crackles with intensity while being grounded in the deep humanity of each character. I am so excited to share our production alongside Chalk Rep's production of David Johann Kim's other multi-award-winning play, PANG SPA.”

TWO STOP takes place on the verge of the '92 L.A. Uprising. A Korean market. A murder scene. A store owner and a neighborhood teenage girl face off. When her wild card mother arrives, secrets from the past explode in this tiny store. History and histories go head-to-head as L.A. starts to burn. Together they reach back decades and across the globe through war, strife and love, finding connection and even hope.

In PANG SPA, Daniel Pang returns home to L.A.'s Koreatown stepping into an unexpected life. Twenty years after the L.A. Uprising, the family business is gone, his brother is gone, and his parents are disappearing with dementia. As Daniel juggles his parents' care and idiosyncratic neighbors a flinty young army vet arrives on a mission forcing him to confront his past. PANG SPA is a Los Angeles, K-town dramedy celebrating family, memory and identity through a journey of healing.

“1992 was a defining year for Angelinos. It's a part of our history that illustrates camaraderie as well as conflict across communities. What PANG SPA does is acknowledge the repercussions of those choices, and bring the aftermath to light through a complex, compelling, and often funny slice of life.” said PANG SPA director Reena Dutt.

In the Korean American community, the 1992 Los Angeles Uprising is remembered as Sai-i-gu (April 29 in Korean). Also known as the 1992 Los Angeles Riots or the 1992 Rodney King Riots, the L.A. Uprising was a major outbreak of violence, looting and arson that began on April 29, 1992. The L.A. Uprising was a response to two events: the acquittal of four white L.A. policemen on all but one charge connected to the severe beating of Rodney King, an African American motorist in March of 1991; and the fatal shooting of African American teenager Latasha Harlins by Korean convenience shop owner Soon Ja Du thirteen days after the beating of Rodney King. Korean Americans suffered extremely high economic losses as 2,300 Korean American businesses were looted or burned and suffered over $400 million in property damages. During the L.A. Uprising, Korean Americans received very little aid or protection from police authorities due to disparities in social status and language barriers.

TWO STOP stars Suzen Baraka, JuneSoo Ham, and Iyanna Lott. The creative team for TWO STOP includes Ashley Weaver, Stage Manager; Maria Hong, Costume Design; Justin Huen, Set Design; Xinyuan Li, Light Design; Austin Quan, Sound and Video Design; and Chuma Gault, Video Effects Design.

PANG SPA stars Christopher Callen, Ben Carroll, Hahn Cho, Edward Hong, Jasmine Kimiko, and Dian Kobayashi.

The creative team for PANG SPA includes Roella Dellosa, Stage Manager; Maria Hong, Costume Design; Justin Huen, Set Design; Xinyuan Li, Light Design; and Austin Quan, Sound Design.

Tickets

TWO STOP runs May 2 (opens May 4) through June 9, with performances taking place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. on May 5, 12, 19 and June 2; and Sundays at 7 p.m. on May 26 and June 9. There is a Hapa Night performance on May 17, and an AAPI Day celebration performance on May 26. To purchase tickets and for more information please visit https://www.estlosangeles.org/.

PANG SPA runs May 16 (opens May 19) through June 9, with performances taking place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m. on May 26 and June 9; and Sunday at 6 p.m. on May 19 and Sunday at 7pm on June 2. There is a Hapa Night performance on May 17, and an AAPI Day celebration performance on May 26. To purchase tickets and for more information please visit https://www.chalkrep.com/.

General admission to all performances are $35, with $25 tickets available to seniors, veterans, and students. There are three special double-feature performance days for those who would like to attend both PANG SPA and TWO STOP on one day with a discount of $25 per performance on either Sunday, May 26, June 2, or June 9, by using Code 2spa at checkout. Atwater Village Theatre is located at 3269 Casitas Ave in Los Angeles, CA 90039. Parking is free in the ATX (Atwater Crossing) parking lot one block south of the theater.