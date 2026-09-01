Center Theatre Group to Launch 2026/27 Education and Engagement Programs

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Center Theatre Group has announced its 2026/27 “Back to School” programming featuring a slate of education and engagement programs for students, educators and schools, and community members throughout Los Angeles. Since its founding, Center Theatre Group has engaged the next generation of theatre audiences, artists, and administrators through educational programming, community engagement, and opportunities to experience the joy of creating theatre.

This work has continued under the leadership of CTG's Brindell & Milton Gottlieb Artistic Director Snehal Desai and a dedicated staff committed to fostering education and engagement initiatives in the region.

Through its workforce development opportunities—such as the Student Ambassador, Observership, and Apprenticeship programs—Center Theatre Group offers opportunities for teenagers, college students, and emerging artists to help create a foundation for the next generation of theatre-makers in Los Angeles.

STUDENT AMBASSADORS

These opportunities include the Student Ambassador program which envisions today's high schoolers as the arts leaders of tomorrow. CTG's paid teen leadership program transforms passionate LA County high school students into engagement experts and collaborative leaders over the course of seven months. Ambassadors will explore how storytelling can be a tool for advocacy and change while developing their personal leadership skills. From October 2026 to April 2027, Ambassadors will focus on creating a community event connected to CTG's co-production of John Proctor is the Villain by Kimberly Belflower, directed by Jess McLeod. Through the lens of this play, students will explore how:

Art can uplift or challenge systems of power in our society

Classic work can be re-examined through a modern lens

Arts leaders can connect community through a piece of art

This program is open to all eligible Los Angeles County juniors and seniors, but the curriculum will focus heavily on the experience of female-identifying students based on the content of the play. Applications are due September 14, 2026.

For college students and emerging artists interested in workforce development, CTG will continue its Observership and Apprenticeship programs this year.

OBSERVERSHIPS

Observerships offer a backstage pass to the rehearsal process. In each cycle, a small group of Observers will spend time in rehearsals for at least one Center Theatre Group production, observing the process at several different phases. They will discuss what they observe, receive training on what goes on in a professional rehearsal room, and reflect on their own artistic voice, guided by a Teaching Artist. The Observership will end with all participants creating artists' statements based on their experiences.

This year, Observerships will be offered for ¡SÍ SE PUEDE!, CTG's new community tour playing at schools and community spaces throughout LA; National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's Production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish at the Ahmanson Theatre; and Kimberly Belflower's John Proctor is the Villain and August Wilson's Fences at the Mark Taper Forum.

Observerships Application Timeline:

¡SÍ SE PUEDE!: Aug 17–Sept 11, 2026

Fiddler on the Roof: Oct 19–Nov 9, 2026

John Proctor is the Villain: Jan 18–Feb 18, 2027

August Wilson's Fences: Mar 15–29, 2027

APPRENTICESHIPS

Apprenticeships give participants the opportunity to learn by doing alongside industry experts in artistic and technical production careers.

Artistic Apprentices need to have a strong demonstrated interest in the exact career focus of the Apprenticeship. For example, a Playwriting Apprentice should have completed at least one full-length play, and a Directing Apprentice should have experience directing a full-length play either on-campus or within a setting such as community theatre. They should be strongly interested in going into the focus of the Apprenticeship as a career.

This year, Apprenticeships will be offered for ¡SÍ SE PUEDE!, Fiddler on the Roof, and August Wilson's Fences.

Apprenticeships Application Timeline:

¡SÍ SE PUEDE!: Aug 17–Sept 11, 2026

Fiddler on the Roof: Sept 21–Oct 13, 2026

August Wilson's Fences: Sept 21–Oct 13, 2026

In addition to its workforce development initiatives, Center Theatre Group also offers several programs designed specifically for educators and schools to help build and foster the next generation of theatre goers and lovers, including CTG's popular Student Matinees and Storytelling Residency programs.

STUDENT MATINEES

Theatre that inspires. Learning that lasts. By partnering with classroom educators, young people experience high-quality, live professional theatre at our three theatres as a core part of their basic education and make meaningful connections between art and their lives. All schools (including charter schools, private schools, home school networks) and community organizations working with young people are eligible to apply. Schools in Los Angeles County in under-resourced communities will receive priority for enrollment.

This year, CTG has Student Matinee performances for the following shows: Dog Man: The Musical at the Kirk Douglas Theatre; Destiny of Desire and John Proctor is the Villain at the Mark Taper Forum; and Fiddler on the Roof at the Ahmanson Theatre.



Student Matinees Application Timeline:

Dog Man: The Musical (for grades 2–3): Jul 3–Aug 20, 2026

Destiny of Desire (for grades 11–12): Aug 17–Sept 24, 2026

Fiddler on the Roof (for grades 6–8): Oct 19–Dec 3, 2026

John Proctor is the Villain (for grades 11–12): Oct 19, 2026–Jan 28, 2027

STORYTELLING RESIDENCY

CTG believes everyone has a story to tell. The Storytelling Residency is a year-long program that engages high school students in the collaborative process of devised theatre as they learn to tell a story that matters to them. The focus is on personal narratives that celebrate the diversity of Los Angeles, engage students in various forms of storytelling, and help them gain confidence as writers, designers, and performers. During the residency, classroom teachers partner with CTG Teaching Artists over 20 sessions; 10 in the fall and 10 in the spring.

This program is open to Title 1 high schools located within Los Angeles County. Theatre teachers with students in grades 9, 10, and 11 are encouraged to apply. Applications are due September 4, 2026.

Finally, after a very successful run earlier this year, CTG's new community touring show is back by popular demand, as ¡SÍ SE PUEDE! returns to schools and community spaces across Los Angeles.



Written by Eliana Pipes and directed by Sara Guerrero, ¡SÍ SE PUEDE! follows trailblazing activist, Dolores Huerta, on her journey to improve conditions for farm workers. From co-founding the United Farmworkers to leading boycotts, marches, and high-stakes negotiations—her unwavering commitment to justice changed the course of history. Through a blend of movement, music, and actos inspired by El Teatro Campesino, experience the powerful transformation that happens when we come together to demand change.

¡SÍ SE PUEDE! is playing in your neighborhood from October 24–November 8, 2026. All performances are free and presented in English with some Spanish. RSVPs will open soon.

For more information on all of Center Theatre Group's “Back to School” programming, please visit CTGLA.org/PROGRAMS.

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