Center Theatre Group to Hold Free Virtual Events for Theatre Students and Early-Career Professionals

Center Theatre Group is inviting theatre students and early-career professionals to participate in one of two upcoming daylong virtual events meant to prepare students and emerging professionals for a career in the arts. The College & Career Fair for the Arts runs from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday March 20, 2021. Going Pro Career Fair will run from 10 am to 4:30 pm on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Each event is free to the public but reservations are required (more information below).

The College and Career Fair for the Arts is an annual free event designed to help arts-interested students look ahead to college and beyond by providing high school students and parents with information about higher education and careers in the arts. The fair will feature both live interactive sessions on the day of the event and prerecorded sessions available for viewing at any time. Attendees on March 20 will have access to free, virtual college counseling, the opportunity to chat with theatre artists in small groups and information about local and national higher education options. Prerecorded sessions will remain accessible throughout the year. The event will include representatives from approximately forty colleges and universities from East Los Angeles College, UCLA and USC to University of Wisconsin, Penn State and Rutgers. The College and Career Fair for the Arts is free but registration is required. For reservations or more information visit www.CTGLA.org/CollegeFair.

The Going Pro Career Fair is an annual event featuring a full day of free career preparation, mentorship and networking, designed to prepare students to step directly from higher education into a rewarding career in live theatre and entertainment and provide early-career artists with the tools they need to grow within their chosen profession. Sessions will focus on how the events of the past year have impacted theatre artists; how students and emerging professionals can prepare to jump into the field as live theatre returns; and how to demand and create change. Including representatives from Backstage, Stage Management Association, Dramatists Guild of America, Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Local 706 and Actors Equity as well as other unions and service organizations, the event will mix live, interactive content with prerecorded sessions available for viewing at any time. The fair is open to current college and graduate students, early-career individuals and college, university and trade tech educators. Through April 12, registration is open exclusively to students attending a college or university in California, educators currently teaching at college or university in California and early-career individuals, based in California and intending to pursue a career in theatre and live entertainment. Reservations will be opened to others if space remains. For reservations or more information, visit www.CTGLA.org/GoingPro.

