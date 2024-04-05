Catalina Museum for Art & History Will Host Two Cultural Celebrations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Catalina Museum for Art & History is set to ignite the streets of Avalon with an explosion of flavor, rhythm, art and heritage as it introduces two vibrant community events: the Inaugural Tamale Festival and the Cinco de Mayo Celebration.

The Inaugural Tamale Festival on Saturday, April 27 from 3 to 7 p.m., will showcase an array of homemade tamales from various vendors. Attendees can enjoy live music, dancers, games, facepainting and a tamale tasting competition to crown the Best Tamale. Additional local vendors will be selling corn, desserts and merchandise. Margarita flights and other refreshments will be available for purchase throughout the festival.

The festivities extend into the following weekend, as Catalina Museum presents its annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration on Sunday, May 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will feature live music by island favorites Sin Frontera, traditional dance performances by Ballet Folklorico Quetzal, local food vendors selling popular Mexican dishes, an engaging art project and more. The event brings the community together in honor of Mexican heritage and pride. Margaritas, wine, beer and other refreshments will also be available for purchase.

WHEN:

Inaugural Tamale Festival: Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration: Sunday, May 5, 2024 from 6 to 9 p.m.

WHERE:

Catalina Museum for Art & History

217 Metropole Avenue, Avalon, CA 90704