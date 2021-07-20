Casting director Carla Hool will mentor emerging content creators at NALIP's Virtual Media Summit.

The Emerging Content Creators Inclusion Initiative (ECCII) is a yearlong initiative geared towards emerging professionals who lack the resources and relationships to kickstart their careers in the entertainment industry. Through the ECCII, NALIP offers scholarships and mentorship opportunities during its major events.

This initiative targets creators and emerging executive professionals at the start of their careers, whether they are fresh out of college or are in the midst of a career change, the goal is to ensure that they are given the opportunity to connect with peers and mentors. Making connections with other emerging leaders are often the most crucial steps an emerging creator can take- those coming up with you will often be your biggest advocates. Additionally, mentors help provide tips and resources on how they might be able to continue their upward trajectory.

Award-winning Casting Director Carla Hool was born in Mexico City. She has been working in the entertainment industry for over 17 years.

From a family in the arts and entertainment industry tree that branches wide, Carla is the granddaughter of legendary Mexican actress and dancer from the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema, Constanza Hool. Being a 4th generation industry insider came with no special favors, as she had to fight even harder to establish herself in the complicated and diverse Latino world.

Hool grew up in movie sets from the age of four and was often invited to act. However, she didn't consider it her calling. It wasn't until her father producer Conrad Hool, gave her the opportunity to supervise the casting in a movie that it became her lifelong passion.

In 2002, there were only two casting offices in Mexico City. When she opened her own, she was credited for ending the "pay per play" situation in the capital and for raising the bar for actors and performers, quickly becoming the most renowned and sought-after Casting Director in Mexico.

During this period, there were no series being produced in Mexico, only studio films.

Her first international credit was in 2004 with the film Man on Fire, co-produced by her father Conrad Hool and Executive produced by her uncle Lance Hool. Two years later, in 2006, Carla got her first individual credit in an American film as a Casting Director with the motion picture Apocalypto directed by Mel Gibson.

After a few years U.S. production companies stopped filming in Mexico. Therefore, casting opportunities for big Hollywood projects started to decline.

In 2007, Carla moved to Los Angeles, a place familiar to her as she had lived in between Mexico and Los Angeles throughout her childhood. However, she had to start from scratch, eager to continue to work in general market films such as Apocalypto.

Always fighting for authenticity in casting and to open doors for Latinos in Hollywood, Hool took it upon herself to educate actors and performers on standard Hollywood employment practices.

As of today, Hool has worked in more than 100 films and television series.

Other awards include: Three nominations from the Casting Society of America's Artios Award and one win for Coco. She was invited to join the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences in 2020.

The summit runs July 19th - 21st. Learn more at Virtual.NalipMediaSummit.com.