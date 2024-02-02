Cast and Designers Set For FOOTLOOSE at The Colony Theatre In Burbank

The Colony Theatre (Heather Provost, Producing Artistic Director) will present the Panic! and BarCinBoo production of Footloose the Musical March 1–17. There will be two preview performances on March 1, at 8pm and March 2, at 2pm, and opening is set for Saturday, March 2, at 8pm. The regular performance schedule is Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm, through March 17 only.

Directed by Barry Pearl, co-directed and choreographed by Michelle Elkin, with musical direction by Ron Barnett, the cast will feature Larry Cedar (HBO's Deadwood, Hollywoodland, Midnight Son), Robin DeLano (Bright Star National Tour, Mamma Mia! Disney's Frozen), Brady Fritz (Beautiful the Musical, Disney's The Little Mermaid), Kelsey Lee Smith (Invincible, Rudolph National Tour), Casey Anne Apregan, James Beardsley, Whitney Kathleen Vigil, Sammy Linkowski, Camie Del Rosario, Lauren Lorati, Michael Wells, Christopher Robert Smith, Karen Macarah, Lisa Dyson, Cindy Pearl, and Ceron Jones.



The ensemble includes Mary Kate Chapman, Madison Miyuki Sprague, Michael Riskin, Melvin Biteng, Christopher Ho, Noah Heie, Coby Rogers, Laura Aronoff, Veronica Carolina Leite, Callula Sawyer, Lauren Barette, Arielle Dettmer, Almand Martin Jr., and Mathew San Jose.



The stage adaptation of Footloose the Musical is by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford. Music is by Tom Snow, lyrics are by Dean Pitchford, and additional music is by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman.



Set and lighting design is by Justin Huen, costume design is by Azucena Dominguez, and sound design is by Joseph “Sloe” Slawinski. Projection design is by Gabrieal Griego, properties master is Holly Titchen, and production stage manager is John W. Calder III. Assistant choreographer is Mary Kate Chapman. Casting is by Michael Donovan Casting, Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA. Producing for Panic! Productions are Paul Panico and Alison Mahay; co-producing for BarCinBoo Productions are Barry Pearl and Cindy Pearl.



Footloose opened on Broadway on October 22, 1998, ran for 709 performances, and received four Tony Award nominations, including Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Musical Score. Now celebrating the 40th anniversary of the original film and the 25th anniversary of the Broadway musical, Footloose is about the exhilaration of youth, the wisdom of listening to one another, and the power of forgiveness.



Barry Pearl (Director/Co-Producer) is an award-winning actor, director, and producer. Best known as Doody in Paramount's iconic film Grease. Broadway credits include The Producers, Bye Bye Birdie, Oliver, and Baby It's You. Regional theatre directing credits include Crazy Time, Gift of The Magi, Night Hawks, Grease, 13 The Musical, Camp Rock, and All Shook Up.



Michelle Elkin's (Choreographer/Co-Director) choreography credits include Sutton Foster In Concert (PBS), Young Sheldon Resident Choreographer (CBS), and Younger with Sutton Foster, Miriam Shor, and Martha Plimpton (TV Land). In regional theatre: Something Rotten, Ragtime, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Sister Act, New York Pops at Carnegie Hall. Associate Choreographer for Wonderland on Broadway.



Ron Barnett (Musical Director) is a Los Angeles-based composer and Director of Music at Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, Glendale. His credits as a musical director include Blackbirds of Broadway, Ragtime, and The Who's Tommy. Composing credits include Around the World in 80 Days, Last Lists of My Mad Mother, A Christmas Carol (book by Barry Kornhauser), and The Fish Whisperer, which premiered in 2023 at Northern Sky Theatre in Door County, WI. He is a member of New Musicals Inc. in North Hollywood, and with lyricist Greg Edwards was a finalist for the 2010 and 2012 Fred Ebb Prize.



The admission price for previews is $45. For regular performances, admission is $55. A limited number of opening night seats are available for $75 (includes a post-performance reception). Tickets may be purchased online at www.colonytheatre.org. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cyprus and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502. Free onsite parking is available.