Cast Set For the West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM, Opening at Geffen Playhouse in March

Performances will run March 27 - April 28.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Review: MJ THE MUSICAL Moonwalks Into the Hollywood Pantages Photo 1 Review: MJ THE MUSICAL Moonwalks Into the Hollywood Pantages
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Los Angeles Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Los Angeles Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
World Premiere of MARILYN, MOM & ME to Open International City Theatre 2024 Season Photo 3 World Premiere of MARILYN, MOM & ME to Open International City Theatre 2024 Season
AËRC-02: Qualified Latin 'Sci-fi' Short Film With Screenings In California And New York Photo 4 AËRC-02: Qualified Latin 'Sci-fi' Short Film With Screenings In California And New York

Cast Set For the West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM, Opening at Geffen Playhouse in March

Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast for its West Coast premiere of the Broadway production of five-time Tony Award nominee and 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner Fat Ham, written by James Ijames (Kill Move Paradise, The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington). The Geffen Playhouse West Coast premiere of Saheem Ali’s (Merry Wives, Goddess) Broadway production of Fat Ham will be directed by Sideeq Heard (The Hot Wing King, A Curious Thing), who also served as associate director for the Broadway production.

The cast includes Nikki Crawford (The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington, Stormy Weather) as Tedra; Chris Herbie Holland (White Noise, The Box) as Tio; Billy Eugene Jones (Purlie Victorious, A Soldier’s Play) as Rev/Pap; Adrianna Mitchell (Snowfall, What to Send Up When It Goes Down) as Opal; Marcel Spears (The Neighborhood, The Mayor) as Juicy; Benja Kay Thomas (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, Bootycandy) as Rabby; and Matthew Elijah Webb (YELL: a “documentary” of my time here, A Raisin in the Sun) as Larry.

Previews for Fat Ham begin Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, April 4, 2024. 

Meet Juicy, a young, queer Black man with a Shakespearean-sized dilemma. When the ghost of his dead father shows up at his family’s BBQ wedding reception demanding his murder be avenged, does the poetic and sensitive Juicy have it in him to do the deed, or will he “to thine own self be true?” See what the New York Times calls “a hilarious yet profound tragedy smothered in comedy,” in this Pulitzer Prize–winning take on Hamlet, direct from Broadway to L.A.

Fat Ham is produced in association with No Guarantees, Public Theater Productions & Rashad V. Chambers. Fat Ham first premiered in 2022 at The Public Theater as a co-production between National Black Theatre and The Public Theater. Fat Ham made its Broadway premiere on April 12, 2023.

FAT HAM

Written by James Ijames

Original Direction by Saheem Ali

Directed by Sideeq Heard

Produced in Association with No Guarantees, Public Theater Productions & Rashad V. Chambers

Previews: March 27, 2024 – April 3, 2024

Opening Night: April 4, 2024

Closing Night: April 28, 2024

CAST

Nikki Crawford as Tedra

Chris Herbie Holland as Tio

Billy Eugene Jones as Rev/Pap

Adrianna Mitchell as Opal

Marcel Spears as Juicy

Benja Kay Thomas as Rabby

Matthew Elijah Webb as Larry

PRODUCTION TEAM

Associate Producer Marcel Spears

Scenic Designer Maruti Evans

Costume Designer Dominique Fawn Hill

Lighting Designer Bradley King

Sound Designer Mikaal Sulaiman

Illusions Designer Skylar Fox

Wig, Hair & Makeup Designer Earon Chew Nealey

Fight Director Lisa Kopitsky

Broadway Choreography Darrell Grand Moultrie

Choreography Stager Abdur-Rahim Jackson

Production Stage Manager Alyssa Escalante

Assistant Stage Manager Lauren Buangan

Original Casting Director Kate Murray, CSA

Casting Director Phyllis Schuringa, CSA




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Robert Cazimero Performs at the Downey Theatre This Month Photo
Robert Cazimero Performs at the Downey Theatre This Month

 The second concert from Hawaiian Island Creations (HIC) Lifestyle’s Aloha Everywhere Concert Series taking place at the Downey Theatre, features Composer, Musician and Kumu Hula Robert Cazimero with a captivating afternoon of music and hula on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 3 p.m. 

2
Jacaranda Music Farewell Season Concludes With Three Concerts and Two Special Events Photo
Jacaranda Music Farewell Season Concludes With Three Concerts and Two Special Events

Jacaranda Music, which announced last fall that it will permanently close at the conclusion of its 2023-24 season, wraps its farewell season, entitled “Planet Schoenberg,” with three landmark concerts and two special events. Learn more about the lineup here!

3
World Premiere of THREE Opens Next Month at Playwrights Arena Photo
World Premiere of THREE Opens Next Month at Playwrights' Arena

Playwrights' Arena and Los Angeles LGBT Center have announced the world premiere co-production of THREE by Nick Salamone. Learn more about the upcoming show here!

4
Interview: Paul Linke Illuminates Why ITS not ONLY A SHOW! Photo
Interview: Paul Linke Illuminates Why IT'S not ONLY A SHOW!

A long-time collaborator with Charles Nelson Reilly, Paul Linke has co-written It’s Only a Show!, performing as the popular comedian in his one-man tribute to Charles Nelson Reilly. This solo show directed by Edward Edwards opens January 13, 2024 at the Ruskin Group Theatre, 5pm curtain, in tandem with John Colella’s An Extraordinary Man at 8pm. Paul managed to find some time before starting tech to answer a few of my queries.

More Hot Stories For You

Robert Cazimero Performs at the Downey Theatre This MonthRobert Cazimero Performs at the Downey Theatre This Month
Jacaranda Music Farewell Season Concludes With Three Concerts and Two Special EventsJacaranda Music Farewell Season Concludes With Three Concerts and Two Special Events
World Premiere of THREE Opens Next Month at Playwrights' ArenaWorld Premiere of THREE Opens Next Month at Playwrights' Arena
Ensemble Theatre Company Presents Special Benefit Evening Of Michael Gross & Meredith Baxter Starring In LOVE LETTERSEnsemble Theatre Company Presents Special Benefit Evening Of Michael Gross & Meredith Baxter Starring In LOVE LETTERS

Videos

Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film Video
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film
Tarell Alvin McCraney On His Vision for the Geffen Playhouse Video
Tarell Alvin McCraney On His Vision for the Geffen Playhouse
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks Musical Score Video
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks Musical Score
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Ravel and Adès in Los Angeles Ravel and Adès
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/09-2/11)
Punk Grandpa in Los Angeles Punk Grandpa
Whitefire Theatre (2/10-2/10)
Dick and Angel: Dare To Do It in Los Angeles Dick and Angel: Dare To Do It
The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles (2/24-2/24)
Mardi Gras Mambo featuring The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Cha’s in Los Angeles Mardi Gras Mambo featuring The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Cha’s
California Center for the Arts, Escondido: Concert Hall (2/10-2/10)
Both And (A Play About Laughing While Black) in Los Angeles Both And (A Play About Laughing While Black)
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (1/13-1/28)
Cabaret in Los Angeles Cabaret
Coachella Valley Repertory (1/24-2/04)
Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology in Los Angeles Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology
Willie Agee Playhouse (3/28-5/27)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: February 27 Lunar New Year in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: February 27 Lunar New Year
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/27-2/27)
Fancy Nancy, The Musical in Los Angeles Fancy Nancy, The Musical
Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center (5/24-6/09)
Mystic Pizza in Los Angeles Mystic Pizza
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (1/19-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You