Cast Set For YOU WILL BE FOUND – A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC

Fraser Entertainment Group Presents YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC (The National Alliance on Mental Illness - Greater Los Angeles County). The performance is on Sunday, October 15th at 1PM (doors 11:30) at the Catalina Jazz Club.

Introductory video by Kristen Bell. Scheduled to appear: Eydie Alyson, Keith David, Carolina Garcia, Bill A. Jones, Damon Kirsche, Natalie Lander, Jane Lynch, Jeffrey Polk, Robyn Spangler, Co-Host Kevin Symons and Nita Whitaker. Music Director/Pianist/Co-Host - Brad Ellis, with Nate Light on Bass and Denise Fraser on Drums.

ALL PROCEEDS BENEFIT NAMI GLAC

$75 ALL INCLUSIVE, for brunch (tax + tip included) and entertainment.

Catalina Jazz Club 6725 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood 90028 (Valet and Street Parking Available.)

NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMI provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives. www.namiglac.org www.fraserentertainmentgroup.com