Cast Revealed For Week One of the Blank Theatre's 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Performances run July 6-9.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

Casting has been announced for week one of The Blank Theatre's 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival. The first three of 12 winning plays by young playwrights aged 15â€“19 will be presented, for the first time since 2019, live on stage July 6â€“9. The plays are Lox by Leo Eigen (age 15, from New York, NY); Waiting for the Six Train by Elizabeth Shannon (ELLIS), age 19, from Frederick, MD); and Bowling!!! by Quint Bastian (age 16, from Burbank, CA).

Lox will feature (in alphabetical order) Elena Campbell-Martinez (Vida, 9-1-1, Station 19, Reasonable Doubt), Bettina Devin (Rent, An Evening with Beverly Luff Lin, Deadtime Stories, Jessie's Wild West Rodeo), and Andy Goldenberg (Bad Timing; Broad City; Side Hustle; Love, Weddings, and Other Disasters). While standing in line at a bagel shop, friendly neighbors reflect on the moments that got them there and how the simplest things in life can help us get back to who we are. The playwright was mentored by Ellen Byron. Directed by Victoria Hoffman.
Waiting for the Six Train will feature (in alphabetical order) Michele Selene Ang (13 Reasons Why, Elementary, Bull at a China Shop), Sharmita Bhattacharya (Grown-ish, American Crime Story, Panic, Four Samosas), Nathalia Coppa (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, Freaky Friday the Musical), and Max Reed III (Groupers, Holden On, Lincoln's Last Day). As three college friends find their safety challenged while waiting for the six train, they must band together and examine their own biases and threat perception. The playwright was mentored by Lee Sherman. Directed by Marguerite Moreau.
Bowling!!! will feature (in alphabetical order) Alison Becker (Parks and Recreation, Unstable, Murderville, Curb Your Enthusiasm), Lenny Jacobson (Nurse Jackie, Peacemaker, Narcos: Mexico), Sean Alexander James (The Morning Show, CSI: Vegas, 9-1-1, Rutherford Falls), and Chase Kim (Bosch, Hawaii Five-O, All American, Magnum P.I.). Being a professional bowler is a stressful job. And the stress of a tournament pushes Norman to the limit and he must take action to stay out of the gutter. The playwright was mentored by Gary Tieche. Directed by Mario PÃ©rez.
Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended and may be made online at www.theblank.com. Skylight Theatre is located at 1816 N. Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles, 90027.




