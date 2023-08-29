Casa Romantica Announces Details For 21st Annual Toast To The Casa THE GOLDEN AGE OF HOLLYWOOD

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, San Clemente's premiere cultural destination, will host its 21st annual Toast to the Casa at the Casino San Clemente on Saturday, September 30th, 2023.

Themed to The Golden Age of Hollywood, attendees of the glamorous event will experience exciting activities across the historic destination, including sensational sips and bites, live entertainment, and more while partying like Hollywood's greatest stars! James Irvine Swinden, Owner of A.R.C. Properties, philanthropist, and President of The Irvine Museum, will serve as 2023's Honorary Chairman at the gala. Tickets for the exclusive event start at $175 per person through September 8th, and $200 after September 9th. Sponsorship packages are also available. To purchase tickets or reserve a table today visit Casaromantica.org/events/toast-to-the-casa/.

“We are so thankful to our neighboring venue, the Casino San Clemente, for their generosity in opening their doors to us. The gracious donation of their space has allowed us to continue this vital fundraising event,” shared Kylie Travis, Casa Romantica's Executive Director, Operations and Programming. “Toast to the Casa means so much to us and the community, and we are thrilled to be able to continue the tradition of hosting this annual gala. We hope that you will be able to join us for a night of entertainment, delectable cuisine, and a chance to reconnect with the community in support of a beloved cultural landmark.”



The 21st annual Toast to the Casa will bring the glitz and glamor of LA's most famous neighborhood to San Clemente. Setting the “sound stage” will be a captivating show by headliner Lizzy & the Triggermen, a ten-piece jazz band from Los Angeles. Throughout the night, guests can sip and snack on food and drinks from over 25 vendors from across Southern California. Expected to be a crowd favorite, Fisherman's Restaurant & Bar will return to Toast to the Casa for the first time after almost 10 years. Party-goers will have the chance to sample the delectable Pacific Northwest food that the iconic San Clemente restaurant is famous for. Southern California's most popular drinks will also be available, as well as 1940's inspired libations at two bars courtesy of the official spirit sponsor, Nolet Spirits.

Built in 1937, the Casino San Clemente dance hall was part of the entertainment and activity gateway that Ole Hansen, Casa Romantica's original owner, envisioned for San Clemente. Stunning Spanish Colonial Revival architecture found throughout the Casino will serve as a backdrop for the evening of festivities. The Casino San Clemente has also welcomed many of Hollywood's most notable stars. Judy Garland, Mickey Rooney, and Betty White have all walked the halls of the Casino, making it the perfect venue for The Golden Age of Hollywood.

The most anticipated event at Toast to the Casa each year is the live auction, which features an impressive array of luxury experiences, gifts, and more. Items available for bid the evening of the event, or by proxy, include an African Safari Trip, and a 7-day Holland America Cruise to New England, the Caribbean, Alaska, or Mexico. One of the most desirable items each year is the opportunity to host a Special Event at Casa Romantica in the privacy and beauty of the enchanting historical house and gardens. Equally impressive is the list of high caliber online auction items. From health and fitness, to fine dining to the extremely popular Pampered Pooch Package, there is something for everyone. Bidding for the online auction will open Friday, September 15 at 3:00 pm, and close Saturday, September 15 at 10:00 pm and will be available online and onsite. A full list of items and more information will be announced ahead of Toast to the Casa.

Funds from Toast to the Casa will assist Casa Romantica in the rebuilding efforts following the landslide of the Ocean Terrace, as well as its mission to deliver diverse cultural programming, arts education, and more to the Southern California community. In addition, the funds will aid in restoring and preserving Casa Romantica's major performance spaces, which play a critical role in hosting a diverse range of arts and cultural programming.

Sponsorship packages and tickets for the gala are available starting at $175 per person through September 8th, and $200 after September 9th. For more information, additional details, and to purchase tickets, please visit Casaromantica.org/events/toast-to-the-casa/.