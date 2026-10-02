Cara Meyers to Present SHOW ME YOUR DICK at Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre
Directed by Margot Leitman, the solo show follows Meyers from high school dating through online dating experiences.
What happens when a woman spends her entire life being told, directly and indirectly, that her body makes her undesirable, only to discover that the men in her inbox apparently didn't get the memo?
Cara Meyers explores that contradiction in her solo storytelling show, Show Me Your Dick: A Lifetime of Dating in a Larger Body, returning to the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre for performances Oct. 16 at 8 PM and Dec. 1 at 8:30 PM. Directed by Margot Leitman, author of What's Your Story? and Long Story Short, the show uses humor, personal storytelling, dating-app messages and a selection of the unsolicited photos Meyers has received over the years to examine what it means to grow up and date in a larger body.
Meyers takes audiences from the experience of growing up fat and navigating high school dating to the strange and often contradictory world of online dating. Along the way, she confronts the assumptions women in larger bodies encounter about desirability, sexuality and self-worth, while finding plenty of absurdity in the messages men send when they think no one is watching.
And yes, there are unsolicited photos in the show. But beneath the outrageous messages and dating-app encounters is a funny, candid exploration of what it means to be desired, dismissed and judged because of your body.
Following a sold-out run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, where the production was nominated for Best Solo Show, Meyers is bringing the story to UCB with the goal of reaching audiences beyond the comedy community.
“Show Me Your Dick is about what a lifetime of dating in a larger body actually looks like,” Meyers says. “It's about growing up fat, dating in high school, online dating and all the ridiculous, uncomfortable and sometimes painful experiences that come with it. And yes, I show a handful of the many unsolicited photos I've received over the years.”
The result is a show that is part comedy, part confession and part cultural conversation, inviting audiences to laugh at the absurdity while reconsidering the assumptions they may carry about bodies, attraction and desirability.
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION
WHAT: Show Me Your Dick: A Lifetime of Dating in a Larger Body
WHO: Written and performed by Cara Meyers
DIRECTED BY: Margot Leitman
WHERE: Upright Citizens Brigade Annex, 1925 N Bronson Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90068
TICKETS: $11.96
https://ucbcomedy.com/show/show-me-your-dick-a-lifetime-of-dating-in-a-larger-body-783090/
ABOUT CARA MEYERS
Cara Meyers is a Chicago-based improviser performing in Los Angeles. She has performed on Harold Night at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre for the past four years and performs comedy around the country with her all-female improv team, WILD! She brings her improvisational instincts to personal storytelling in Show Me Your Dick: A Lifetime of Dating in a Larger Body, transforming experiences of dating, body image and unwanted attention into an irreverent and deeply personal hour of comedy.
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