Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

California Repertory Company Presents DRY LAND

The production will make its debut at the Studio Theatre on April 27th and will continue through May 6th.

Apr. 21, 2023  
California Repertory Company Presents DRY LAND

"Dry Land" will make its debut at the Studio Theatre on April 27th and will continue through May 6th. The opening is set for Thursday April 27th at 7:30pm.

Amy has a secret and Ester desperately wants to be loved. Amy and Ester are on the swim team. In "Dry Land," by Ruby Rae Spiegel, Amy and Ester demonstrate definitive grit and unflinching resilience in the face of grandiose challenges. Los Angeles Ovation Award winner, Alana Dietze, directs this play about unwanted pregnancy, isolation, and the courage it takes to grow up.

Alana Dietze brings a nuanced perspective to the production, having previously directed the show at Echo Theatre Company in 2016. The CalRep production is double cast, featuring Aislinn McInerney and Arlene Duran as Amy, Jordan Gelotte and Victoria Martins as Esther, Casey Murray and Kalani Smith as Reba, Gustavo Blandino and Evan Oukrop as Victor, and De-Hai Tran as The Janitor. The cast also features Jane U'Ren, Alisha Sweeting, and Isabella Gamble.

"A beautifully insightful and honest look at what it means to be a teenager -- and especially a teenage girl," said Anthony Byrnes, Chair of the Theater Arts Department. "I can't remember a play that looked as unflinchingly at how difficult, vicious, and joyous those formative years are...terribly courageous and artful story that both playwright, director, and brilliant cast are bringing to the stage and the profound responsibility they are taking for it... It is a play that will move you deeply and stay with you."

Tickets for "Dry Land" are now available for purchase here. Don't miss this unforgettable theatrical experience!

Opening Night: Thursday, April 27th - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 28th - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29th - 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 29th - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 4th - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5th - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 6th - 2:00 p.m.

Closing Night: Saturday, May 6th - 7:30 p.m.




Broadway Leading Man James Snyder Takes The Stage At Catalina Jazz Club, April 27 Photo
Broadway Leading Man James Snyder Takes The Stage At Catalina Jazz Club, April 27
Broadway leading man James Snyder is set to appear, with his new intimate concert experience, for one show only at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Thursday, April 27, at 8:30pm. With charm, humor, leading man good looks and dynamic voice, Snyder will share highlights of his Broadway adventures. Audiences can expect to hear iconic tunes from shows such as Carousel, If/Then, and Hair, as well as selections of his original tunes.
City Of Los Angeles Department Of Cultural Affairs Presents EMPOWERMENT: CORITA + DOLORES Photo
City Of Los Angeles Department Of Cultural Affairs Presents EMPOWERMENT: CORITA + DOLORES At The Lankershim Arts Center
The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) Performing Arts Division (PERF) launched a new initiative to spotlight and celebrate women who have impacted and redefined the human experience and who epitomize empowerment through the arts, activism, and social justice.
LA Opera Names 2023 Recipients of the Eva and Marc Stern Artist Award Photo
LA Opera Names 2023 Recipients of the Eva and Marc Stern Artist Award
LA Opera has announced the 2023 recipients of the Eva and Marc Stern Artist Award: conductor Lina González-Granados and bass-baritone Nicholas Brownlee.
THE NEVER TOO LATE SHOW Extends at  The Marsh Berkeley Photo
THE NEVER TOO LATE SHOW Extends at  The Marsh Berkeley
Due to popular demand, The Marsh Berkeley has announced a third and final extension run of The Never Too Late Show starring Don Reed, an inspirational comic tale about never giving up, at its East Bay theater. By turns hilarious and heartbreaking, this new work by fan favorite Don Reed chronicles his adventurous travails and perseverance through life and the Hollywood gauntlet to late night television.

More Hot Stories For You


City Of Los Angeles Department Of Cultural Affairs Presents EMPOWERMENT: CORITA + DOLORES At The Lankershim Arts CenterCity Of Los Angeles Department Of Cultural Affairs Presents EMPOWERMENT: CORITA + DOLORES At The Lankershim Arts Center
April 20, 2023

The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) Performing Arts Division (PERF) launched a new initiative to spotlight and celebrate women who have impacted and redefined the human experience and who epitomize empowerment through the arts, activism, and social justice.
THE NEVER TOO LATE SHOW Extends at  The Marsh BerkeleyTHE NEVER TOO LATE SHOW Extends at  The Marsh Berkeley
April 20, 2023

Due to popular demand, The Marsh Berkeley has announced a third and final extension run of The Never Too Late Show starring Don Reed, an inspirational comic tale about never giving up, at its East Bay theater. By turns hilarious and heartbreaking, this new work by fan favorite Don Reed chronicles his adventurous travails and perseverance through life and the Hollywood gauntlet to late night television.
Inland Pacific Ballet Presents THE LITTLE MERMAIDInland Pacific Ballet Presents THE LITTLE MERMAID
April 20, 2023

Inland Pacific Ballet returns this spring with its spectacular landmark production of The Little Mermaid, the classic tale about a young mermaid willing to give up her life in the sea for love.
Walid Chaya Brings DEFYING LABELS Show To Musical Mondays For 14 Year Anniversary In West Hollywood On April 24Walid Chaya Brings DEFYING LABELS Show To Musical Mondays For 14 Year Anniversary In West Hollywood On April 24
April 19, 2023

Celebrate 14 years of 'Musical Monday's,' a beloved event that has brought unforgettable musical performances and social gatherings to Broadway lovers in the heart of West Hollywood.
LAST NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY To Debut At The Santa Monica PlayhouseLAST NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY To Debut At The Santa Monica Playhouse
April 19, 2023

Last Night at the Odyssey will debut at the Santa Monica Playhouse! What if you could travel back in time to the 1980s and experience the vibrant club culture of LA's Studio 54-inspired scene? 
share