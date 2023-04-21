California Repertory Company Presents DRY LAND

"Dry Land" will make its debut at the Studio Theatre on April 27th and will continue through May 6th. The opening is set for Thursday April 27th at 7:30pm.

Amy has a secret and Ester desperately wants to be loved. Amy and Ester are on the swim team. In "Dry Land," by Ruby Rae Spiegel, Amy and Ester demonstrate definitive grit and unflinching resilience in the face of grandiose challenges. Los Angeles Ovation Award winner, Alana Dietze, directs this play about unwanted pregnancy, isolation, and the courage it takes to grow up.

Alana Dietze brings a nuanced perspective to the production, having previously directed the show at Echo Theatre Company in 2016. The CalRep production is double cast, featuring Aislinn McInerney and Arlene Duran as Amy, Jordan Gelotte and Victoria Martins as Esther, Casey Murray and Kalani Smith as Reba, Gustavo Blandino and Evan Oukrop as Victor, and De-Hai Tran as The Janitor. The cast also features Jane U'Ren, Alisha Sweeting, and Isabella Gamble.

"A beautifully insightful and honest look at what it means to be a teenager -- and especially a teenage girl," said Anthony Byrnes, Chair of the Theater Arts Department. "I can't remember a play that looked as unflinchingly at how difficult, vicious, and joyous those formative years are...terribly courageous and artful story that both playwright, director, and brilliant cast are bringing to the stage and the profound responsibility they are taking for it... It is a play that will move you deeply and stay with you."

Tickets for "Dry Land" are now available for purchase here. Don't miss this unforgettable theatrical experience!

Opening Night: Thursday, April 27th - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 28th - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29th - 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 29th - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 4th - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5th - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 6th - 2:00 p.m.

Closing Night: Saturday, May 6th - 7:30 p.m.