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Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within

Amber Liekhus and Jamar Gilbert star as Gregg T. Daniel directs the seventh installment of A Noise Within's Wilson cycle.

By:

Currently in previews, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' - the third play in Wilson's extraordinary 10-play 'American Century Cycle' and the seventh in A Noise Within's commitment to stage them all - opens at A Noise Within this weekend. Gregg T. Daniel is once again at the helm, following on the heels of critically acclaimed A Noise Within productions of 'Gem of the Ocean,' 'Seven Guitars,' 'Radio Golf,' 'King Hedley II,' 'The Piano Lesson' and 'Joe Turner's Come and Gone.'

Set during a 1927 recording session in Chicago, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom transforms an ordinary afternoon into a volatile clash over race, art, power and ownership. As legendary blues singer Ma Rainey battles white producers determined to control both her music and her career, ambitious trumpeter Levee dreams of a future beyond the band. Their competing visions ignite tensions that build toward one of Wilson's most devastating finales.

As A Noise Within moves closer to completing Wilson's ten-play cycle, the productions have fostered an ensemble of artists deeply immersed in his work. Four members of the Ma Rainey cast, including Kai A. Ealy, Bert Emmett, Alex Morris and Gerald C. Rivers, return after appearing in previous Wilson productions at the theater. ANW resident artist Amber Liekhus stars in the title role, with ANW newcomer Jamar Gilbert taking on the role of Levee. Joining them are Francis C. Edemobi, Matt Foyer, James Nardini and CJ Obilom.

Performances of 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' run through Sept. 20. For more information, go to www.anoisewithin.org.

Photos by Craig Schwartz:

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Matt Foyer (on stairs), Jamar Gilbert, Gerald C. Rivers, Francis C. Edemobi, Alex Morris, CJ Obilom, Bert Emmett, Amber Liekhus and Kai A. Ealy

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Matt Foyer, Bert Emmett, Amber Liekhus, Alex Morris, Francis C. Edemobi, Jamar Gilbert

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Amber Liekhus

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Amber Liekhus

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Jamar Gilbert, Alex Morris, Gerald C. Rivers

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Bert Emmett, James Nardini, Amber Liekhus, CJ Obilom and Francis C. Edemobi

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


The Band: Gerald C. Rivers, Alex Morris, Jamar Gilbert and Kai A. Ealy Above (control room): Bert Emmett

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Francis C. Edemobi, Amber Liekhus, CJ Obilom

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Kai A. Ealy, Alex Morris, Gerald C. Rivers and Jamar Gilbert

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


CJ Obilom, Bert Emmett, Amber Liekhus

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Kai A. Ealy, Jamar Gilbert, Gerald C. Rivers, Alex Morris and Francis C. Edemobi

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Kai A. Ealy, Jamar Gilbert, Gerald C. Rivers, Alex Morris and Francis C. Edemobi

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Kai A. Ealy, Jamar Gilbert, Gerald C. Rivers, Alex Morris and Francis C. Edemobi

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Amber Liekhus and Kai A. Ealy

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Amber Liekhus and Kai A. Ealy

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Gerald C. Rivers, Kai A Ealy, Alex Morris and Jamar Gilbert

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Kai A. Ealy, Alex Morris, Jamar Gilbert

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Alex Morris, Jamar Gilbert, Gerald C. Rivers and Kai A. Ealy

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Alex Morris, Amber Liekhus, Jamar Gilbert

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


CJ Obilom and Amber Liekhus

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Amber Liekhus and Francis C. Edemob

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Jamar Gilbert and CJ Obilom

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


CJ Obilom and Jamar Gilbert

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Kai A. Ealy, Jamar Gilbert, Alex Morris

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Alex Morris, Francis C. Edemobi and Amber Liekhus

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Above: Bert Emmett and Matt Foyer Below: Gerald C. Rivers (obscured), Alex Morris, Francis C. Edemobi, Amber Liekhus, Jamar Gilbert and Kai A. Ealy

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Jamar Gilbert

Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within Image


Matt Foyer

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More on A Noise Within
Upcoming Shows
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
8/23 - 9/20/2026
Recent Articles
Interview: Actors Amber Liekhus and Jamar Gilbert of MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within
Interview: Actors Amber Liekhus and Jamar Gilbert of MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within
8/19/2026
MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM to be Presented at A Noise Within
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