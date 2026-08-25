Photos: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at A Noise Within

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Currently in previews, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' - the third play in Wilson's extraordinary 10-play 'American Century Cycle' and the seventh in A Noise Within's commitment to stage them all - opens at A Noise Within this weekend. Gregg T. Daniel is once again at the helm, following on the heels of critically acclaimed A Noise Within productions of 'Gem of the Ocean,' 'Seven Guitars,' 'Radio Golf,' 'King Hedley II,' 'The Piano Lesson' and 'Joe Turner's Come and Gone.'

Set during a 1927 recording session in Chicago, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom transforms an ordinary afternoon into a volatile clash over race, art, power and ownership. As legendary blues singer Ma Rainey battles white producers determined to control both her music and her career, ambitious trumpeter Levee dreams of a future beyond the band. Their competing visions ignite tensions that build toward one of Wilson's most devastating finales.

As A Noise Within moves closer to completing Wilson's ten-play cycle, the productions have fostered an ensemble of artists deeply immersed in his work. Four members of the Ma Rainey cast, including Kai A. Ealy, Bert Emmett, Alex Morris and Gerald C. Rivers, return after appearing in previous Wilson productions at the theater. ANW resident artist Amber Liekhus stars in the title role, with ANW newcomer Jamar Gilbert taking on the role of Levee. Joining them are Francis C. Edemobi, Matt Foyer, James Nardini and CJ Obilom.

Performances of 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' run through Sept. 20. For more information, go to www.anoisewithin.org.

Photos by Craig Schwartz:

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