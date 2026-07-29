CLUE to Bring Second North American Tour to the Ahmanson Theatre

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Center Theatre Group will present Clue, the hilarious murder mystery comedy inspired by the board game and adapted from Paramount Pictures' wildly popular film. The second North American tour will play Los Angeles at the Ahmanson Theatre September 8 to 12 for seven performances only.

The cast includes Sarah Mackenzie Baron as the Mrs. White, Adam Brett as Wadsworth, Camille Capers as Miss Scarlet, Nate Curlott as Colonel Mustard, Joseph Dalfonso as Mr. Boddy and others, TJ Lamando as Mr. Green, Madeline Raube as Mrs. Peacock, AT Sanders as The Cook and others, Zoie Tannous as Yvette, Kebron Woodfin as the Cop and others, and Kyle Yampiro as Professor Plum. The understudies are Thomas Netter, Allison Masulis, Taylor Tveten, and Layne Roate.

Led by Broadway Director Casey Hushion (Associate Director of Mean Girls and The Prom, Associate Resident Director of Aladdin, choreography for the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

The year is 1954, and on a rainy, windswept night, six strangers gather at a remote manor at the invitation of its owner, Mr. Boddy. The reason they've been assembled isn't clear, but when Mr. Boddy turns up dead, they must band together to solve the crime. As the butler leads them around the manor in the hunt for clues, the guests soon discover that each of them have a motive for committing the murder. But who was it, and how many of them will meet the same fate as Mr. Boddy before the killer is unmasked?

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