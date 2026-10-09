CHILDREN OF THE WINTER KINGDOM to Return at The Actors' Gang
Written by Adam Dugas and Mary Eileen O'Donnell and directed by Dugas, the production features puppetry, music, and theatrical magic.
The Actors' Gang will present a remounting of its fantastical musical entertainment Children of the Winter Kingdom - The Bonkers Adventures of Holly and Spruce. This original, family-friendly fairy tale for the theater is written by Adam Dugas and Mary Eileen O'Donnell and directed by Dugas for a limited five-week engagement from November 19 to December 20.
When orphan twins Holly and Spruce escape from the circus, they get lost in a wintry forest in the enchanted kingdom of Glassenvale. Pursued by an evil circus queen and her strongman accomplice, the children meet a series of extraordinary characters: a king and his dragon, a wild girl, a crow, a sorceress, and an ice spider. The 2026 production brings the story alive again with new songs, revitalized characters, and all the theatrical magic from the first run that makes you feel immersed in a picture book come to life.
Return to the magical winter kingdom of Glassenvale, in a revised and augmented production of The Actors' Gang hit holiday enchantment Children of the Winter Kingdom. First-time audiences get to discover the thrill of a brand new fairy tale for the theater - full of charm, spirit and song.
Returning audiences will find the same surprising story, with newly added songs for some of their favorite characters. Revisiting favorite holiday entertainments has always been an important part of the season, make a trip to Glassenvale your new family tradition!
Artistic Director Tim Robbins said of the new work, “Children of the Winter Kingdom transports audiences to a magical wintry world – filled with song, puppetry and moments of great theatricality. Mary Eileen and Adam have written a moving and inspiring story of two children that overcome great odds to find peace in a world that embraces them. It is the perfect story for families in the holiday season that are looking for something beyond Scrooge and the Grinch and we at The
Actors' Gang are thrilled to be reviving it for our audience.”
Photo Credit: Bob Turton
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