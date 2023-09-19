CERTAIN DEATH AND OTHER CONSIDERATIONS Comes to The Echo Theater Company This Month

Nine Twenty Collective in association with The Echo Theater Company presents the U.S. premiere of Certain Death and Other Considerations by Eliza Frakes. Direct from a smash-hit run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, this ensemble-devised, “eco-anxious” dark comedy combines Greek tragic structure, realism and physical theater to explore the implications of living as the last viable generation — the good, the bad and the funny.



Living in a world doomed to end in exactly 80 years, Marc and Steph think that’s just enough time to have a baby. Meanwhile, Krista and Tom can’t even decide whether or not to adopt a cat. When Krista catches feelings for Marc and Steph’s surrogate, the layers of impending doom only get more complex.



Written between the shadow of the pandemic and the looming reality of climate catastrophe, this play chooses to laugh. After all… in the face of certain death, what else can you do?



WHO:

• Written by Eliza Frakes

• Original Devisers: Eliza Frakes, Scott Lipman, Emma Pierce Rempel, Christian Skinner

• Choreographic Deviser: Satori Folkes Stone

• Directed by Eliza Frakes and Emma Pierce Rempel

• Consulting Director: Isabel Strongheart McTighe

• Sound Design by Nathanial Kaye

• Starring Kyrie Dawson, Eliza Frakes, Scott Lipman, Emma Pierce Rempel, Christian Skinner

• Presented by Nine Twenty Collective in association with The Echo Theater Company, Chris Fields artistic director



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP