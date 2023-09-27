CAP UCLA Unveils Cross-Genre Music Programs On Nimoy Stage In October

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) will present three dynamic and genre-blending musical programs coming to The Nimoy stage in October, including Chilean singer-songwriter Nano Stern, veteran blues artist Ruthie Foster and composer Gabriel Kahane alongside Grammy-winning Attacca Quartet. Tickets are available now at cap.ucla.edu, by phone 310-825-2101 or at the UCLA Central Ticket Office.



Nano Stern



Screening of We'll Be Singing by September on Thursday, October 19 at 8 pm

Nano Stern Sings Victor Jara on Friday, October 20 at 8 pm

The Nimoy



Chilean singer-songwriter and activist Nano Stern extends his artistic activism from music to film with the documentary We'll Be Singing by September, screened on Thursday, October 19. Music, poetry, archive images and animation join extensive new testimonies from a wide array of musicians who were active in Chile before and during the socialist government of Salvador Allende. The film portrays the generation of young people who revolutionized Chilean song from 1958 to 1973 without glorification or condescension, but with honesty and, above all, with a genuine interest in telling their story. Fifty years on, the protagonists of the time share their memories, anecdotes and insights into one of the most vibrant and creative periods of the history of Latin America.



On Friday, October 20, Stern commemorates the 50th anniversary of Chile's coup d'état by performing the songs of legendary Chilean folk singer and slain political activist Víctor Jara interspersed with Stern's own richly crafted songs. Praised by folk legend Joan Baez as “the best young Chilean songwriter of his generation,” Stern blends styles of indie, folk, rock and jazz with deep roots in traditional Chilean music while playing a range of instruments from Spanish and electric guitars and violin to the Andean and Nordic flutes. His musical virtuosity, mesmerizing live performances and passionate advocacy for social justice result in a true and honest universal message.





Saturday, October 21 at 8 pm

The Nimoy



Ruthie Foster is a four-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter who mixes a wide palette of American song forms, from gospel and blues to jazz, folk and soul. Described by Rolling Stone as “pure magic to watch and hear,” her vocal talent was elevated in worship services at her community church. Drawing influence from legendary acts like Mavis Staples and Aretha Franklin, Foster developed a unique sound unable to be contained within a single genre. In addition to her Grammy nominations, Foster has won multiple Blues Music and Austin Music Awards, plus the Grand Prix du Disque from Academie Charles-Cros in France. In 2022, she received a Star on the sidewalk outside of the historic Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas, (just the sixth artist to be honored) and will be a 2024 inductee into the Texas Songwriters Association Hall of Fame.





Magnificent Bird

Sunday, October 22 at 7 pm

The Nimoy



Composer and singer-songwriter Gabriel Kahane's fifth LP Magnificent Bird (Nonesuch Records) brings to life a selection of songs written in self-imposed isolation — a full year off the internet — created with the help of over a dozen colleagues, including Andrew Bird, Chris Thile, Sylvan Esso's Amelia Meath and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw. The resulting album, hailed by the San Francisco Chronicle as “a gorgeous, intimate collection of ten musical snapshots,” finds the songwriter shuttling between the quotidian mundane and a series of overlapping national and global crises: a portrait of life in the roiling chaos of the 21st century. Kahane will perform at The Nimoy alongside the Grammy-winning Attacca Quartet.

