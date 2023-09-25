Broadway's Pamela Winslow Kashani Brings Cabaret To Hollywood Featuring SUPERHEROES IN LOVE!

Change happens with Pamela Winslow Kashani's captivating autobiographical cabaret at the Bourbon Room Hollywood.
Broadway luminary, Pamela Winslow Kashani, (original Rapunzel opposite Bernadette Peters in Into the Woods on Broadway, Babette in Beauty and the Beast) and TV star (Ensign McKnight on Star Trek: The Next Generation) will dazzle you with her captivating autobiographical cabaret, CHANGE HAPPENS! With soul-stirring music, timeless humor, and personal stories, Pamela will take you through her expansive career on Broadway and ever-changing path through life.
Featuring the award-winning, triple-threat duo, SuperHeroes in Love! Be whisked away to the golden age of Broadway and Hollywood as they wow you with crisp harmonies and delightful tap-dancing. Broadway Credits: Wicked, The Boy from Oz, Jersey Boys, & West Side Story, among others.
Produced by: Broadway@The & Apples and Oranges Studios. Apples & Oranges Studios unites the arts and technology. They co-produced the Tony Award winning productions: HAIR, MEMPHIS, & AN AMERICAN IN PARIS.
For One Night Only! Sunday, October 1st at 7pm PDT at the Bourbon Room Hollywood | 6356 Hollywood Blvd.
Tickets at https://tinyurl.com/ChangeHappensLA. *All proceeds from the event will benefit the services and programs of APPLES AND ORANGES ARTS*
