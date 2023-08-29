BroadStage's Blacbox Series Returns With Mando Dorame with Carl Sonny Leyland and the Boogie Woogie Boys

BroadStage’s blackbox series returns for the 2023/2024 season. The first of the season is Mando Dorame with Carl Sonny Leyland and the Boogie Woogie Boys. They will perform on The Plaza on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:00pm. Curated by The Reverend Shawn Amos, this BroadStage signature series of blues rhythms lights up the night and includes dancing and drinks on The Plaza.



Los Angeles-born tenor saxophonist Mando Dorame is best known as the co-founder of Royal Crown Revue. His big tenor sound evokes early Americana, with his roots in Rhythm & Blues and Jazz. Some of Mando's biggest influences are from the tenor titans of the 20th century including Sam Butera, Illinois Jacquet, Big Jay McNeely, Sonny Rollins and Dexter Gordon. Mando has also studied with Capitol recording legend Plas Johnson of "Pink Panther" fame.



Mando makes his BroadStage debut and is bringing along Carl Sonny Leyland and the Boogie Woogie Boys. Most listeners know Carl Sonny Leyland as an eight-to-the bar wizard, a boogie-woogie marvel. But he is also a fine jazz improviser whose talent is not constricted by a label, so he goes where the music takes him, whether that be Blues, Ragtime, Swing or Country. He channels the music made by the likes of Albert Ammons, Freddy Slack & other rhythmic players of the 1930s & 40s. And when Sonny starts to sing the blues . . . we could be back in Kansas City at the Reno Club in 1935. He is deeply knowledgeable about the great performances of the past, but rather than reproducing the glories of music as it was recorded, Leyland chooses to let each performance be an opportunity to say something new.



Tickets starting at $20 are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2260901®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbroadstage.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/ or by calling 310.434.3200. The Jazz & Blues Sponsors are Richard and Lisa Kendall. The blackbox Series Sponsors are Ann Petersen and Leslie Pam.

More About Mando Dorame

Mando Dorame has had an illustrious career in the past 20 years as the premiere roots tenor saxophonist and co-founder of the famed Royal Crown Revue and creator of the Vegas headlining band, The Jennifer Keith Quintet. He has also collaborated and toured with the great Bette Midler, Jon Batiste, recorded with Mike Ness and was featured on Gene Simmons TV show! His music has been featured in many films and TV shows including The Mask (with Jim Carrey), Dancing with the Stars, Gene Simmons Family Jewels, Swingers, Something's Gotta Give (with Jack Nicholson), Charmed, and many more. Aside from his own writing and arranging, Mando plays regularly with The Jennifer Keith Quintet and Royal Crown Revue. Always in high demand, he has lately been featured in many great roots bands such as JD McPherson, Robert Gordon, Nick Waterhouse, Reverend Horton Heat, Si Cranstoun, and Grammy nominated The Blasters!



Mando is currently in the process of putting together his first studio album as a solo artist.