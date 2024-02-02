BroadStage Presents Nat Geo Live's T. REX RISES in March

Featured as part of the National Geographic Live touring speaker series across North America, which brings to life the awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic explorers, is “T. rex Rises” with Paleontologist and National Geographic Explorer Lindsay Zanno. This event is presented by BroadStage on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:30pm at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center.



? Paleontologist Dr. Lindsay Zanno uncovers how T. rex became the iconic apex predator of North America 66 million years ago. Each year she spends several months on expedition, scouring the badlands of western North America in search of clues. Along the way, she has discovered many new species—including some of the earliest predecessors of T. rex. Audiences are invited to join Lindsay for a fascinating look at how a global climate crisis during the Cretaceous changed the course of evolution for this prehistoric tyrant and its ancestors.



Tickets starting at $55 are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2289850®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbroadstage.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, by calling 310.434.3200, or by visiting the box office at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage at 1310 11th St. Santa Monica CA 90401, beginning two hours prior to performance.

