Branden & James Will Perform With Effie Passero in Hollywood and Palm Springs

Internationally renowned vocal and cello duo Branden & James from America's Got Talent team up with American Idol and Postmodern Jukebox star Effie Passero in their new show, Three's Company, at Oscar's Palm Springs on Thursday, March 28, at 7pm, and Friday, March 29, at 8:30pm, at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood. The show will celebrate the release of their new joint album Happy Days. Audiences will enjoy epic musical collaborations featuring songs from Les Misérables, Moulin Rouge, Michael Jackson, Christina Aguilera, Andrea Bocelli, The Eagles, Snow Patrol, Bette Midler, some original music, and much more.



Branden & James, described by NPR Music as a duo with “dazzling cello and soaring tenor vocals,” features the soulful timbre of Australian cellist James Clark combined with Branden James' emotional and powerful vocals, creating a sound that leaves audiences moved and inspired. Branden is a former finalist on America's Got Talent and was a resident tenor at The Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Los Angeles Opera. His memoir, Lyrics of My Life, was released in September 2020. Born in Australia, James Clark is an accomplished musician, cellist, concert pianist, and arranger. He has performed with artists ranging from Idina Menzel and Olivia Newton-John to Van Dyke Parks and Lea Salonga, and he has showcased his talents to a wide variety of audiences. His musical arrangements have been called "flawless" and "beautifully structured" and he is fast becoming a sought-after arranger for artists across all genres. Since becoming a duo, Branden & James have been touring worldwide with their innovative, classically inspired pop songs and undeniable charm and wit. Heralded by Entertainment Weekly as having “an insanely powerful voice,” classically trained soprano Effie Passero was a semi-finalist on Season 16 of American Idol. Originally from Stockton, California, she has made an international name for herself over the past two years touring with Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox. Her viral music videos, which she filmed with the world-renowned jazz band, have amassed millions of views.



Admission at Oscar's is $39.95–$79.95. Doors open at 5:30pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Showtime is 7pm. For more information and to purchase tickets online go to www.oscarspalmsprings.com. Oscar's is located at 125 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way in Palm Springs, 92264.



Admission at Catalina Jazz Club is $25–$50 with VIP and Artist Circle seats available (includes post-show artist meet and greet). Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is 8:30pm. For more information and to purchase tickets online go to www.CatalinaJazzClub.com or www.TicketWeb.com. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.