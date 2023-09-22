Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' GLORIA To Be Presented In One-Night-Only Event By Black Rabbit Theatre Company

The event will include a pre-show setup of vendors, merch, and a DJ, with the entire night centered around union solidarity.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' GLORIA To Be Presented In One-Night-Only Event By Black Rabbit Theatre Company

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' GLORIA To Be Presented In One-Night-Only Event By Black Rabbit Theatre Company

Black Rabbit Theatre Company is set to present their one-night-only staged presentation of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Pulitzer Prize finalist play GLORIA on October 7th at Caroline's L.O.F.T. on the LACHSA campus.

The event will include a pre-show setup of vendors, merch, and a DJ, with the entire night centered around union solidarity and a celebration of storytellers and the working class. Tickets are discounted for members of any labor union, as well as for students.

  • 5:30 - 7:00: Food, mocktails, music, and unique Black Rabbit merch
  • 7:00: Showtime
  • ~8:00: 15-minute intermission (vendors still available)
  • 9:00: End (feel free to hang around and talk with the team!)

In addition, 20% of all the proceeds will go to the Entertainment Community Fund to support not only the strike efforts of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, but also to continue to support the hundreds of thousands of entertainment industry workers even after the strikes are over.

A perfect time to come and support emerging nonprofit theatre and actively stand in solidarity with the historic efforts of labor unions both in the entertainment industry and beyond!

Tickets and more information can be found at Click Here.



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Ophelias Jump Theatre to Present NEVERMORE- The Imaginary Life And Mysterious Death Of Edg Photo
Ophelia's Jump Theatre to Present NEVERMORE- The Imaginary Life And Mysterious Death Of Edgar Allen Poe

Just in time for the Halloween season, Ophelia's Jump Productions will present Nevermore - The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allen Poe with music and lyrics by Jonathan Christenson. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
SPOOK NIGHT to Return to the Lee Strasberg Theatre This October Photo
SPOOK NIGHT to Return to the Lee Strasberg Theatre This October

Spook Night returns for another year of sexy, silly, and scary theater in Los Angeles. Don't miss this bone-chilling, all-new all-star cast performance. Limited shows on October 13 and 14 at Lee Strasberg Theatre.

3
Orange County Based Choir Launches Season & Introduces New Board President Photo
Orange County Based Choir Launches Season & Introduces New Board President

The Orange County Women’s Chorus unveils its 26th season and welcomes newly elected Board President Katrina Veldkamp, 2023-2024 conducting intern Abigail Sorber, and fourteen new singers. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

4
West Coast Premiere of Danny Elfmans Suite for Chamber Orchestra Comes to Los Angeles in D Photo
West Coast Premiere of Danny Elfman's Suite for Chamber Orchestra Comes to Los Angeles in December

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO), led by Music Director Jaime Martín, spotlights acclaimed violinist Christian Tetzlaff on Brahms’ towering Violin Concerto in D major. Learn more about the concert and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video
Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride & Prejudice
Royal Stage Theatre (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# dSimon, a Swiss exploration on Artificial Intelligence
Theatre Raymond Kabbaz (10/04-10/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatricum Botanicum 50th Anniversary Season
Theatricum Botanicum (6/10-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/20-3/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Perfect Ganesh
Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum (7/15-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Human Comedy
Actors Co-op Theatres (3/10-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE REAL BLACK SWANN: Confessions of America’s First Black Drag Queen
Davidson/Valentini Theatre (8/31-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (6/21-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Pereira, Washington, and Mozart
Walt Disney Concert Hall (11/07-11/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You