Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' GLORIA To Be Presented In One-Night-Only Event By Black Rabbit Theatre Company

Black Rabbit Theatre Company is set to present their one-night-only staged presentation of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Pulitzer Prize finalist play GLORIA on October 7th at Caroline's L.O.F.T. on the LACHSA campus.

The event will include a pre-show setup of vendors, merch, and a DJ, with the entire night centered around union solidarity and a celebration of storytellers and the working class. Tickets are discounted for members of any labor union, as well as for students.

5:30 - 7:00: Food, mocktails, music, and unique Black Rabbit merch

7:00: Showtime

~8:00: 15-minute intermission (vendors still available)

9:00: End (feel free to hang around and talk with the team!)

In addition, 20% of all the proceeds will go to the Entertainment Community Fund to support not only the strike efforts of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, but also to continue to support the hundreds of thousands of entertainment industry workers even after the strikes are over.

A perfect time to come and support emerging nonprofit theatre and actively stand in solidarity with the historic efforts of labor unions both in the entertainment industry and beyond!

Tickets and more information can be found at Click Here.