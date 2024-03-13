Born to Perform Studio Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Born to Perform Studio presents the Tony Award- winning musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, starring a cast of 12 high schoolers from the Ventura county area, presented at Banyan Elementary.

About The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.

Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion! At least the losers get a juice box.

Click the link below for tickets!