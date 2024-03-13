Born to Perform Studio Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Starring a cast of 12 high schoolers from the Ventura county area, presented at Banyan Elementary.

By: Mar. 13, 2024
Born to Perform Studio Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Born to Perform Studio presents the Tony Award- winning musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, starring a cast of 12 high schoolers from the Ventura county area, presented at Banyan Elementary.

About The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.

Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion! At least the losers get a juice box.

Click the link below for tickets!




Videos