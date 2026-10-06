Blumenthal Arts Partners With Layers of Reality for North American Venue

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Blumenthal Arts has announced an ongoing partnership with Layers of Reality, the creative force behind Barcelona's internationally acclaimed digital arts center IDEAL for the North American debut of a series of the Barcelona-based company's highly acclaimed experiential productions to Blume Studios beginning this fall and continuing through 2027.

The long-term collaboration establishes Blume Studios, led by Blumenthal Arts President and CEO Tom Gabbard, as the first ongoing North American presence for Layers of Reality, one of Europe's leading immersive content creators and storytellers. While Layers of Reality, led by CEO Jordi Sellas i Ferrés, also has plans for future expansion around the world, Charlotte will become the company's first North American partner, marking a milestone for both organizations and further positioning Blumenthal Arts as an international destination for the arts in general while also creating new opportunities for education, workforce development and cultural tourism.

The partnership between Blumenthal Arts and Layers of Reality is more than a presenting agreement. It represents a shared commitment to advancing experiential storytelling through artistic innovation, technology, education and community engagement. To bring Leonardo versus Michelangelo: The Epic Battle of Genius to Charlotte, Blume Studios' 32,000-square-foot Stage One facility will be transformed to replicate IDEAL Centre d'Arts Digitals' footprint within its walls. Audiences in Charlotte will have the exact experience when exploring the exhibition that they would have had they traveled to Barcelona. Highlights include an expansive digital projection room, immersive exhibition galleries and dedicated virtual reality spaces. The result will be a venue platform capable of presenting a rotating slate of Layers of Reality's experiences.

Launching the initiative in November will be Leonardo Versus Michelangelo: The Epic Battle of Genius, the acclaimed production that transforms one of history's greatest artistic rivalries into a gripping yet educational experience. This is done by blending spectacular 360-degree projections, museum-quality educational content, theatrical storytelling, virtual reality and an interactive, gamified finale in which visitors cast their vote to determine which competing artist should be awarded one of the Renaissance's most coveted commissions. Leonardo Versus Michelangelo became one of Layers of Reality's most celebrated productions by inviting audiences to not only admire the work of two of history's greatest artistic geniuses in a new way but also step inside their lives to discover how they thought, worked and the realities of life, especially for an artist, during the High Renaissance.

The partnership with Layers of Reality began four years ago when Gabbard visited IDEAL Barcelona to experience its groundbreaking immersive adaptation of the Broadway musical Next to Normal. Inspired by the company's unique approach to storytelling, Blumenthal Arts and Layers of Reality spent the ensuing years cultivating a creative partnership that has now evolved into an ongoing international collaboration.

"This is one of the most significant international partnerships in Blumenthal Arts' history and further establishes Blume Studios as North America's leader in the field of immersive experiences," said Gabbard.

"Jordi Sellas and Layers of Reality have already played a big role in helping to shape our vision in creating Blume Studios. Our focus on Arts, Technology and Community was inspired by learning and observing their work in Barcelona and working on ways to pursue those goals uniquely in Charlotte.

“Layers of Reality is a true innovator. Their storytelling creatively employs multiple technologies in the same presentation to create shows that are fun and informative. They also deeply engage the community, ranging some school groups to the creative and business communities. The fact that they selected Blume Studios as their first major North American home for multiple exhibitions is an extraordinary vote of confidence in our organization, our city and the alignment of our shared vision."

Layers of Reality has become one of the world's leading experiential studios, operating permanent digital arts centers in Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia while presenting acclaimed productions in more than 50 cities around the globe. The company's most acclaimed productions include Dalí Cybernetics, Tutankhamun, Frida Kahlo, The Last Days of Pompeii, Titanic: An Immersive Voyage, Tomorrowland Immersive Experience and Jules Verne 200, attracting millions of visitors.

"Our ambition has always been to create experiences that do more than entertain; they should spark curiosity, encourage learning and bring people together through culture and technology," said Sellas i Ferrés, who serves as founder and artistic director of IDEAL Barcelona and CEO of Layers of Reality. "Leonardo Versus Michelangelo perfectly reflects that philosophy by combining history, art, immersive technology and active audience participation into a single experience. We searched carefully for the right partner to introduce this vision to North America, and we found that partner in Blumenthal Arts. Together, we are creating a model that we believe will redefine how cultural experiences are shared around the world."

Blumenthal Arts has been the non-profit sector leader as the presenter of immersive presentations ever since 2021 when it was the second US city (and first non-profit) to show the blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh in Charlotte's historic Ford Building. Blumenthal took out a lease on Charlotte Pipe and Foundry's warehouse in 2024 and since then has presented several immersive experiences from around the world, as well as a plethora of other programming, transforming the former industrial site into a community event space and hub for arts and entertainment.

ABOUT BLUMENTHAL ARTS

Located in the heart of uptown Charlotte, Blumenthal Arts is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit performing arts organizations, dedicated to enriching lives and building community through the power of the arts. Since opening in 1992, Blumenthal has presented the Carolinas' largest Broadway season alongside concerts, comedy, dance, and immersive experiences across its four theaters (Belk Theater, Booth Playhouse, Stage Door Theater and Knight Theater). The organization engages more than 150,000 students each year through education and access programs, such as The Blumey Awards. It supports local and emerging artists and invests in the development of new works, earning 13 Tony Awards for its co-productions. Hosting more than 1,000 events annually and welcoming millions of guests since its founding, Blumenthal Arts continues to shape Charlotte's cultural landscape and strengthen the region's creative economy. For more information, visit blumenthalarts.org.

ABOUT BLUME STUDIOS

Blume Studios is where art, technology, and community converge. A creative hub, Blumenthal Arts hosts everything from major immersive experiences from around the world to locally created multimedia events and shows. The studio environment provides the expansive, flexible spaces needed to support current and new forms of entertainment that haven't yet been dreamed of. Located in Charlotte's Iron District, Blume Studios continues the legacy of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, which for more than a century was home to talented and hardworking craftsmen on this site. A new generation of creative workers will make Blume Studios a nationally acclaimed destination where every show is unique and every visit is special. For more information, visit blumenthalarts.org.

About Layers of Reality

Layers of Reality is one of the world's leading creators of immersive experiences, operating permanent experiential arts centers in Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia. Its award-winning productions combine digital art, storytelling, exhibition design, virtual reality and interactive technology to create innovative cultural experiences that have been presented in more than 50 cities around the world. A European company based in Barcelona, Layers of Reality's productions have been seen by more than 10 million visitors around the world, with projects presented in cities including London, Paris, Berlin, Singapore, Sidney, Beijing, Buenos Aires and Mexico City.

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