Blue13 Dance Company Holds Playdate Dance Residency Public Performances

Performances are onÂ Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:30pmÂ andÂ Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 6:00pm.

By:
Â Los Angeles-basedÂ Blue13 Dance CompanyÂ â€“ known for presenting aesthetically and culturally daring live performances throughout the US and abroad for over 20 years â€“ presents two public performances of works being developed during itsÂ PlaydateÂ dance residency program. Showcases will be held at Stomping Ground (5453 Alhambra Ave) onÂ Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:30pmÂ andÂ Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 6:00pm.

In partnership withÂ The Music Center, Playdate is a two-week residency program â€“ taking place from June 12 to 22, 2023 â€“ that aims to address the lack of visibility of AAPI artists in the dance field. The four selected residency artists â€“Â Jainil Mehta,Â Barkha Patel,Â Ramita Ravi, andÂ Tokie WangÂ â€“ will choreograph new works to be performed by their own dance ensembles as well as Blue13 Dance Company members at the programâ€™s culmination. A free digital discussion about the program is held onÂ Tuesday, June 20 at 4:00pmÂ and is available atÂ https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2245809Â®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blue13dance.com%2Fplaydate%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Playdate â€“ a Blue13 Dance Company project funded by the National Endowment for the Arts â€“ brings together four talented and diverse Asian American Pacific Islander-identifying choreographers and their respective ensembles of contrasting dance practices to create new work and investigate how to empower AAPI artists through dance. The program is designed to promote community building, explore issues of othering and belonging in the dance sector, encourage artistic communication across genres, and elevate AAPI artists. Playdateâ€™s purpose is to create a forum to discuss with other AAPI artists, and provide performance and networking opportunities. Blue13â€™s goal for the residency is to help build allies and create a larger and more diverse network, while also supporting AAPI artists as major artistic voices in their respective communities.

Performance Details

Playdate 2023: Performance Showcase
Stomping Ground | 5453 Alhambra Ave | Los Angeles, CA
Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:30pm

Playdate 2023: Performance Showcase
Stomping Ground | 5453 Alhambra Ave | Los Angeles, CA
Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 6:00pm

New works by Jainil Mehta, Barkha Patel, Ramita Ravi, and Tokie Wang

Tickets, priced at $10, are available atÂ https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2245809Â®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blue13dance.com%2Fplaydate%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




Recommended For You