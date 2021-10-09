Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra to Open In-Person 90th Season with Bruch and Dvořák

The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra is getting ready to open their doors for audiences for the first time in almost two years. The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra has been bringing world-class talent to town and providing new experiences and beautiful expressions of some of the world's greatest musical creations for over 80 years, and this upcoming season is surely no exception.

The 90th season begins tonight at the Mechanic's Bank Theate with violinist Simone Porter playing Bruch's Scottish Fantasy, and maestro Kirov with Dvořák's enigmatic Symphony No. 9. Tickets for tonight's performance can be found here.

The 90th season continues through May 2022. For a complete lineup, season tickets, and more news regarding the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, you can visit their website!