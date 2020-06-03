BWW Spotlight Series: Meet Kara Karaoke Whose Musical Theatre Background Led Her to Becoming a Professional Karaoke Host

With the current theatre world on hiatus, I have created a Spotlight Series on Broadway World which features interviews with some of the many talented artists who make our Los Angeles theatre community so exciting and vibrant thanks to their ongoing contribution to keeping the Arts alive in the City of the Angels. And just like all of us, I wondered how they are dealing with the abrupt end of productions in which they were involved.

This Spotlight focuses on Kara Karaoke whose musical theatre background led her to start her own business as a professional karaoke host five years ago. Of course, she is now obviously quite affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, not being able to host gatherings in person for the time being. So how is she keeping her business going and creativity flowing during these trying times?

Shari Barrett (SB): What would you like readers to know about your theatrical background?

Kara Karaoke (Kara): I grew up in Phoenix with a love for music and performing. After receiving a B.A. in theatre from Arizona State University, I moved to NYC where I studied at the William Esper Studio. After performing in several off-off Broadway shows and a handful of workshops, life happened and I landed a job in marketing and advertising for the theatre. My clients represented Broadway, off-Broadway and opera productions and companies. I really loved it!

But to feed my love of performing, I was always doing karaoke with friends and ended up hosting at an Irish pub every Friday night. This eventually led me to start my own business when I moved to Los Angeles unexpectedly 6 years ago. I had no intention of pursuing acting out here but man, I LOVE to sing and LOVE to karaoke. And, my real name is Kara. So, I started my own company hosting karaoke for private parties - Kara Karaoke Entertainment.

(SB): I imagine you enjoy entertaining groups of all ages at all types of occasions, so what happened when you realized you had to cancel everything?

I had a number of gigs scheduled for kids' birthday parties, adult birthday parties and corporate events. Within 72 hours of the shut down in Los Angeles being announced, all of my future gigs in March and April were cancelled. And my summer clients are all on hold, as are clients booked for September and October until the state gives directions on social gatherings of more than 10 people. This is going to be tough on me since the parties I host range anywhere from 10 people to over 500 people in attendance. So it's definitely a wait and see situation.

(SB): Without being able to host parties right now, how are you keeping the Arts and your creativity alive by using social media or other online sites?

Since hosting karaoke is my full-time job and no other income was in sight, I was desperately trying to think of virtual concepts that were still engaging since the shutdown began. I've developed a couple of virtual activities for kids and teens since nearly 50% of my business is hosting for kids' parties and events. So it made perfect sense for me to turn my focus on activities to give parents a break and keep kids' imaginations active, which has resulted in creating Karaoke Storytelling. I'm also in the final stages of some concepts for adults that will cater to my corporate clients. But while I was trying to work out a virtual karaoke party, I discovered there were too many technical glitches and I wasn't happy with the outcome. But that does not mean I have given up on the idea entirely.

(SB): Something tells me there is an opportunity for Zoom karaoke in your future, at least for smaller parties. In the meantime, what thoughts would you like to share with the rest of the L.A. Theatre community while we are all leaving the Ghostlight on and promising to return back to the stage soon?

(Kara): The power of live entertainment is incredible! I pray we can get back to entertaining sooner than later since music and entertainment are so important for the wellness of our entire community. But while I'm more eager than anyone to get back to work and bring people together, I do think it's important we take it slow and only move with the recommendation of what the state and science tell us.

My hope is that the community at large continues to support artists in any way they can since there are so many virtual concerts and performances. And while we're all in different financial situations and not everyone can give, there are people who can to support the Arts. And I wholeheartedly thank everyone who has and will in the future. But if you can't give, please just share these performances with everyone you know to keep entertainment alive in the world.

I hope to be back sharing music and entertainment in person soon. But even though some states are opening and it seems like things are getting back to normal, there is still a long road ahead for those of us that require larger audience attendance. It will be a hard road to take, but the journey will be worth it when we can all get together and party together again!

