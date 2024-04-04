BWW Q&A: caryn desai of What the Constitution Means to Me at International City Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



International City Theatre will present the fun, personal, and thought-provoking play that has been buzzing across America since its first premiere in March of 2019 on Broadway.

“What the Constitution Means to Me” quickly became a New York Times critic’s pick, a Tony Award nominee, and a Pulitzer Prize finalist for its witty and personal exploration of relevant topics that resonate strongly in our society today.

Playwright Heidi Schreck’s boundary-breaking play breathes life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Come join ICT from May 1-19 for this unforgettable theatrical event you don’t want to miss! International City Theatre is located at the Beverly O’ Neill Theater on 330 East Seaside Way in Long Beach.

If you have any questions, please contact ICT at 562-436-4610 or visit our website at ICTLongBeach.org.

caryn desai [sic] is an award-winning director with awards and nominations from the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle, LA Weekly, Drama-Logue, Robby, Ovation and NAACP for her productions. A member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, desai’s recent directing credits include Exit Wounds, Under the Skin, Valley Song, Art, Daisy, Beast on the Moon, Cardboard Piano, Uncanny Valley and Doubt. She has an MFA in directing from UC Irvine, a BA from CSU Long Beach in acting and directing, an AA from Long Beach City College, and a certificate from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

In addition, she has certificates in arts administration, marketing and fundraising, completed an executive program at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business as one of 50 arts leaders in the nation selected for the inaugural program, and completed an executive coaching program through the Hudson Institute in Santa Barbara. She has served on grant panels for both Los Angeles County and the City of Long Beach, and as a speaker/panelist for the SRO Theatre Conference on best practices at USC; the Technical Theatre Conference about the role of a director; and more.

She represented ICT as a national participant for the Listening Post Project with Johns Hopkins University. She was named “Enterprising Woman in the Arts” in Long Beach, was honored with the “We Can Do It” award from the Long Beach Rosie the Riveter Foundation, and was nominated as an “Amazing Woman in the Arts.” As an educator, she taught college for more than 25 years. She is the recipient of Distinguished Alumna awards from Long Beach City College and the College of the Arts at CSU Long Beach.

In 2016, she was the keynote 7 speaker at the Disneyland Hotel for INTIX. That same year, she accepted the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for “Outstanding Season” and was recognized as a “Community Hero” by the African American History & Culture Foundation. She is honored to be included in the Long Beach City College Hall of Fame and to be the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Long Beach NAACP. Most recently, she was named an “LA 2023 Inspirational Woman” by the Los Angeles Times and had the privilege to serve as Mace Marshall for UC Irvine’s graduates from the School of Arts, School of Education and School of Physical Sciences.

What drew you to direct "What the Constitution Means to Me"?

It has taken me years to get the rights to produce this play, and I chose to direct it because I am drawn to this important debate at this critical time and in an election year. I also appreciate that this is not a stuffy, intellectual exercise, but a fun, personal, and interactive approach that audiences should find entertaining as well as thought provoking. Theatre has the power to bring us together and confront our own thoughts and values. I won't choose plays that divide us, but hopefully help us understand our shared humanity and how this document impacts us all.

Can you discuss the relevance of the US Constitution in relation to women's rights and how this is addressed in the play?

When the Constitution was created, women were not part of the conversation or thought process in its construction. Look how long it took women to have voting rights. The playwright's perspective highlights the impact this document has had on four generations of women.

How do you as a director tackle the issue of Roe V. Wade and its recent overturning by the Supreme Court given the landmark ruling is discussed in the show, which was written before the law was overturned?

This play was written before Roe v. Wade was overturned. Its passage was a positive accomplishment in this story. However, I'm not permitted to change the play to address this, but I feel that moment will have special significance when mentioned and resonate widely as I believe most people support women having control over their bodies. I don't think any woman takes the issue of abortion lightly if faced with having to make that decision, but it is not an issue the government should decide.

How do you believe "What the Constitution Means to Me" reflects our current political landscape?

We are in a very difficult time period for our country given the intense divisions and the lack of trust in media, political parties, and our governing leaders. I think the idea of debating issues in the Constitution or other important documents and laws is vital, but we must create a respectful, intelligent, and honest dialogue. It is necessary in making changes and improving lives to ensure fairness and freedom - pillars of our increasingly fragile democracy. To accomplish anything, we must come together and sometimes make difficult compromises to make progress - even one little step at a time.

As an educator, how do you feel theatre can be used as a tool for teaching and learning?

Arts and education are my passions. I've been privileged to work in theatre and teach college part-time for 25 years. Theatre is the most human art form, and the idea of storytelling and the need to communicate have been with us from the beginning. It is an art form that entertains as it educates, helps us look at different perspectives and can open hearts and minds. The six education programs we produce annually for our community work on different levels depending on the age. We have something for everyone from age 4 to 104. In third grade we are getting them to use their imaginations, spur creative and critical thinking, reinforce literacy and language, and work together through playwriting and performance. On the other end of the spectrum, our Low-Income Senior program provides transportation and tickets to this often-overlooked demographic which works to keep them mentally and socially engaged, adding to their quality of life, and studies show, their longevity. It keeps them better informed through relevant stories on stage and allows them to be seen and heard while sharing their perspectives at talkbacks.

What do you hope audiences take away from watching "What the Constitution Means to Me"?

I hope audiences appreciate this entertaining and personal look at this important document and leave the theatre after the show with a renewed sense of commitment to the importance of standing up for what you believe in through respectful shared dialogue and debate. We must come together and let the better angels within us lead.

How does your role as Artistic Director at International City Theatre influence your approach to directing individual productions?

My role as Artistic Director at International City Theatre provides me the opportunity to choose which the plays I would like to direct. Although I have directed musicals, comedies, and dramas, I am usually drawn to plays that are relevant and have some social issue to tackle or celebrate. My MFA is in directing, but when you are the producer and the director, my plate gets pretty full, but I am blessed to work in my field and lead a purposeful life in serving our region through our mission to entertain, educate, inspire, and provoke thoughtful dialogue.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

Audiences must come see this show if they are looking for a fun and thoughtful time at the theatre, and in this production, they have an important role as the show moves into an interactive exchange between the actors and the audience. We have an extraordinary cast put together by Michael Donovan Casting, led by Kelley Dorney and includes Tom Trudgeon and Sheila Correa. Audience and actors are the two main ingredients to make theatre happen - especially in What the Constitution Means to Me.