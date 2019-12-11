BWW Interview: Gina D'Acciaro Talks About Her Award Nominated Show

Actress/singer Gina D'Acciaro has a remarkable show Famous Adjacent that I reviewed this past year. She is up for a BWW Award for it, Cabaret - Intimate Space, Female. She is terribly funny, yet down.to.earth and very likable. In our conversation she tells us in depth about herself and her show.

To what do you attribute your success with Famous Adjacent? What makes the show so appealing? In a city without actors competing, would it be as big a hit?

G D'A: I think the success that my show has achieved (at least, so far!) is largely because the story, MY story, is relatable. Famous Adjacent is quite literally the story of my life and journey while here in Los Angeles over the past 18 years. I've been through it all. The highest highs and the lowest lows. I just happen to find myself surrounded by famous people while I do this thing called life.

Talk about your nomination for an award. Does it excite you? Do you feel that it is a goal in your work or something extra?

G D'A: Does it excite me?? You kidding me? I'm over the flippin' moon! I didn't set out to "try to get an award" when writing my show, but now that this opportunity is here? Baby?? Bring. It, ON. I'm fired up in the best way my Italian self knows how and am determined to use this nom (and hopefully a win??) to propel myself into a more successful future.

I heard you are taking the show to New York. When? Are you going to change anything or leave it as is?

G D'A: Taking Famous Adjacent to NYC is my absolute DREAM. I am an East Coast girl at heart after all... And I'd really like to do it by Spring 2020. Some small things would have to change, for sure as I'm always (gratefully) adding new chapters to the book of my life story. Now is probably a good time to tell you that I'm now moving to New York!! Wouldn't it be great to remount the show there and invite casting from Broadway and SNL to come see me in action?!

You have been busy participating in other shows this year as well at Rockwell. Tell our readers about that.

G D'A: That last show I closed recently at Rockwell was UMPO: A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN (directed by Emma Hunton) where I played Marla Hooch. As well as: Stillwell, Penny Marshall, Geena Davis (from that pirate movie she did) and... a cow. I also sing there regularly as a member of the Singers of Soul Gospel Choir. Recently I sang backup for Seth Rudetsky's CONCERT FOR AMERICA at UCLA and am finishing up a TYA workshop of DORY FANTASMAGORY at South Coast Rep.

What do you feel is the most important thing for an actor to concentrate on? Is talent all by itself enough?

G D'A: This is a great question. My first response is to say I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA but I know that is a terrible answer. So really I would say - talent is not enough. Not by a long shot. It's best to find balance. So you aren't just always concentrating on acting stuff. Especially the business side of acting. It can eat you alive from the inside out so I find it best to keep your craft in the forefront of your thoughts and actions but also, you have to make time for family, friends, FUN... take it all in, take care of your head and heart, and doing so will only make your acting better.

Is Robert Marra going to continue to direct the show or will you find another director in New York?

G D'A: That is the plan! Even when I move to NYC, we can also talk/or video chat if he can't be in town. We've been friends for many years and speak the same language. He just gets me, ya know?

What about the rest of the cast? Will you recast comedy spots with local talent in New York?

G D'A: I think half and half? I have friends who were in my original night at Rockwell that have moved to NY as well and have strong community of actor/performer friends on both coasts. I'm excited to seek out some local NY talent to fill in some of the other roles!

You are so funny yet real onstage and pull your audience in by communicating with them. It;s a combination of real humor and wild exaggeration. Do you agree?

G D'A: Haha! Why thank you... Can you see me blushing?? I love to make people laugh. I never, ever, EVER want to be the reason someone else is in a bad mood. And I love talking. (Just ask my husband Jaq!) I feed off of other people's energy and if I exaggerate, it's because I worry a lot. A running theme in my show is that if something goes astray, I freak out in my brain and think "Oh no! I'll never work in this town again!" when really, it wasn't that bad . Also, I learned at a very young age: BIGGER FASTER FUNNIER and that's how I am. A clown. But like, a really REAL one. Instead of a big red nose, I wear my heart on my sleeve.

Do you wish to add anything?

G D'A: Make sure you VOTE by December 31st!!! Follow me on Instagram @duhchairoh for updates on all things FAMOUS ADJACENT!





