BWW Blog: How to Maintain Good Mental Health at College

Performing every day is exciting and fun, but at some point, you will experience burnout.

If college is a rollercoaster of emotions, performing arts college is the craziest of them all. Going to school for theater is full of ups and downs that can take a toll on you. Therefore here are a few tips for taking care of your mental health....

Performing every day is exciting and fun, but at some point, you will experience burnout. When the burnout is getting to you, I recommend finding things you enjoy that are not related to theater. During my first semester, I was so tired of singing to musical theater that I could not stand to listen to any cast recording. The only thing I could stand to listen to was Irish music, I don't know why I liked it as much as I did, but it gave me a break during the day to get me out of my slum. Friendships are an essential part of college life, but it's important to know when those friendships are good for you and when they are hurting you. You will have the opportunity to meet so many people; some will be nice and caring, but others will be competitive and negative. That negative energy can bring you down, so it's essential to keep the good people close to you and keep the toxic ones not so close.

Speaking of friendships, always remember that you always have a support system a phone call away, no matter how far you are. Whether it's your family members or your high school friends, these people are always there for you. I would always call my mom at the end of the day to vent, and when I felt lonely or out of place, I would text any of my friends back home. Your loved ones are always there to pick you up when your down.

One of the most important lessons I've learned at college is prioritizing. Hanging out until 3am is fun, but staying up late will take a toll when you have 9am classes every day. It's important to take care of yourself above all, even if that means missing out on activities. I gave myself a curfew, and no matter where I was, on weekdays at 10:30, I had to make my way back to my dorm and get ready for bed. I broke this curfew a lot, but it helped me be conscious of how much sleep I was getting. The same rules apply to eating and drinking water. All of these things are essential, and it's important to prioritize them to maintain mental health and physical health.

Lastly, the biggest piece of advice I can give any new student on keeping good mental health is to use your school's resources. Every school has tons of resources for its students included in their tuition. From mental health specialists to student success counselors, they are there to help you get through the tough times. During my first semester, I visited these offices several times, and they really helped me work through my problems. Not using these resources is a waste of your tuition money, so make sure you let them help you.

Although going to school may seem like a dream come true, sometimes the competitiveness and the school work can hurt you mentally, but if you take care of yourself, you will have a fantastic time perfecting your craft.

My number 1 support system during tough times was my family.

Related Articles