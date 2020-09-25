BWW Blog: Broadway Nights - The Perfect Book for your Quarantine Blues

Seth Rudetsky's "Broadway Nights: A Romp of Life, Love and Musical Theatre" is terrific and worth checking out.

Like many others, I have a terrible habit of purchasing books and audiobooks and then forgetting to read them. One of those books is "Broadway Nights: A Romp of Life, Love, and Musical Theatre" By Seth Rudetsky. I purchased the audiobook version months ago, but I had never listened to it until quarantine. I finally read the book, and it's one of the best audiobooks I've heard.

"Broadway Nights: A Romp of Life, Love and Musical Theatre" follows Stephen, an orchestra substitute on Broadway, as he music directs and conducts his first show while dealing with his relationships with his lovers, his family, and himself. It is written in the first person as Stephen's diary. The book is charming, funny, and unpredictable, and it is full of musical theater references. Any Broadway fan will enjoy hearing about the behind-the-scenes of musicals, and anyone can enjoy the twists this story has.

I've been a fan of Seth Rudetsky for a long time; I love his "Deconstruction" series and, more recently, "Stars in the House," but I didn't know he was an author now. His writing is engaging and fun. I could not stop listening to this book because I needed to know what would happen next. I went through so many emotions reading this book, sometimes feeling frustrated or angry, but in the end, I was more than happy with the ending.

The book itself is excellent, but the audiobook is fantastic and features a tremendous cast. Seth Rudetsky plays the main character Stephen, who could come off as annoying if played by anyone else, but his performance is charismatic and fun. Rudetsky's performance feels sincere and personal. It doesn't feel like a person is just reading a book; it's as if your friend is telling you this story. Rudetsky makes Stephen feel relatable and likable.

The rest of the cast is made up of tons of Broadway stars. Some stand out performances includes Jonathan Groff, Kristen Chenowith, and Billy Porter. Jonathan Groff plays Mason, a director and one of Stephen's friends. Groff's performance is sweet, and I immediately fell in love with his character. Kristen Chenowith plays Stephen's rival musician and harpsichord enthusiast, Francoise. Kirsten Chenoweth is hilarious and perfectly cast in this role. Billy Porter plays the sassy and gossipy choreographer, Kris. He is so entertaining to listen to, and you can immediately visualize the character. The cast also features people from Seth Rudetsky's personal life, such as his mother Sally Rudetsky, his partner James Wesley and their daughter Juli Wesley which add a personal touch. Everyone in the cast cared about this project, and it shows in their outstanding performances.

Seth Rudetsky's "Broadway Nights: A Romp of Life, Love and Musical Theatre" is terrific and worth checking out. The charming story and musical theatre references are exactly what you need to get rid of those quarantine blues.

Related Articles