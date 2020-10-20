BWW Blog: A Spooky Broadway Playlist

Happy Halloween!

Halloween is quickly approaching, which means it's time to blast all of your favorite spooky broadway tunes. There are many spine-chilling musicals out there, and I have compiled them into one fantastic playlist.

There are some classic spooky musicals like "Sweeny Todd," "Beetlejuice," and "Little Shop of Horrors." I've also included songs that have the Halloween vibe like "Candy Store" From "Heathers" and "Master of the House" from Les Mis. This playlist is also fun of villain songs, such as "Charming" from "Natasha Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812" and "Hellfire" from "Hunchback of Notre Dame" for that evil vibe. And no musical Halloween playlist is complete without the iconic "Time Warp" from the "Rocky Horror Show."

I hope you enjoy listening to this playlist while you are decorating your house with spiderwebs and skeletons or while you are getting ready for a socially distanced party. Happy Halloween!

