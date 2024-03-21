BOB BARTH'S ONE NIGHT STAND to Present Ann Hampton Callaway, And More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for a night of music, conversation, and theater as Bob Barth's One Night Stand brings you a lineup of incredible guests on Thursday, March 21st, at 7pm PT / 10pm ET, streaming live on Sheena's Jungle Room via WFMU.

In a special episode to celebrate another year of saving the station, Bob Barth pulls out all the stops with not one, not two, but three (well actually 4) giant stars! First up, straight outta Ridgewood, NJ, indie rock band Real Estate joins the show with members Alex Bleeker and Martin Courtney. Then, from the heart of Wimberley, Texas, Americana singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz shares her soulful tunes and captivating stories. Finally, from the windy city of Chicago, jazz singer, songwriter, and actress Ann Hampton Callaway brings her mesmerizing vocals to the airwaves.

But wait, there's more! Theatrical delights await as Bob Barth takes listeners on a journey to explore exciting productions happening around Southern California. From The Old Globe in San Diego, experience "King James," a hilarious and moving play that delves into male friendship and its parallels with LeBron James' career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Plus, North Coast Rep in Solana Beach presents a fresh take on Moliere's classic "Tartuffe."

Join the party, enjoy the music, and immerse yourself in the world of entertainment with Bob Barth's One Night Stand. Tune in on March 21st, from 7 pm to 11 pm PT, and 10 pm to 2 am ET.

For an immersive experience and community engagement, join THE PANIC ROOM: Panic Room Link.

To catch the live broadcast, pop over to WFMU's streaming platform. If you can't make it live, explore the entire archive at One Night Stand Archive.