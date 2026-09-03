BEAUTY AND THE BEAST & More Lead Los Angeles's September 2026 Top Theatre Shows

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Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Los Angeles for September 2026.

Beauty and the Beast

Pantages Theatre - Now through September 6, 2026

Be Our Guest at Disney’s newly reimagined 30th Anniversary production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, the breathtaking musical filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love. This enchanting and timeless tale has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar®-winning and Tony Award®-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award®-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Olivier Award nominee Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

For tickets: click here.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

A Noise Within - Now through September 20, 2026

Power. Music. Survival. Legacy. Continuing its long-term commitment to the work of August Wilson, A Noise Within presents Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the seventh of the 10 plays in Wilson's landmark American Century Cycle to be produced by the company. Set during a single, sweltering afternoon in 1927, “Mother of the Blues” Ma Rainey fights to retain control of her music even as her ambitious trumpeter, Levee, reaches for opportunity in a world determined to hold him back. Against a backdrop of racism and inequity, Wilson’s searing drama illuminates the struggle to claim dignity, voice and self-worth. Aug, 23-Sept. 20; A Noise Within, 3352 E Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107; (626) 356-3100; www.anoisewithin.org

Schedule:

Previews Aug, 23 - Aug, 28

Performances Aug. 29-Sept. 20

• Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.: Aug. 26 ONLY (preview)

• Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.

• Fridays at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturdays at 2 p.m. (no matinee on Aug. 29)

• Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

• Sundays at 2 p.m.

For tickets: click here.

The Turning

Mark Taper Forum - Now through October 11, 2026

The Turning

World Premiere Original Musical

Book, Music and Lyrics by Zack Zadek

Music Supervised by Geoffrey Ko

Choreographed by Chanel DaSilva

Directed by and Developed with Sammi Cannold

In Association with Benton Whitley and Mark Lunsford

A WORLD PREMIERE FOLK-INFUSED MUSICAL

In this world premiere folk-infused mystery-box musical, best friends Gracie and Nora leave Los Angeles for a secluded wellness retreat in the California wilderness—where seductive self-help rituals test the limits of their courage, their friendship, and how far we are willing to go to heal.

Center Theatre Group’s Brindell & Milton Gottlieb Artistic Director Snehal Desai says, “We are excited to partner with Zack, Sammi, and the entire team on The Turning, which has everything I love about musicals—a wild, adventurous ride of a story, an incredible score, and a great book, all set in beautiful Southern California.”

For tickets: click here.

Clue

Ahmanson Theatre - September 8, 2026 through September 12, 2026

Clue

Written by Sandy Rustin

Additional Material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price

Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn

Original Music by Michael Holland

©2026 Hasbro. All rights reserved.

CLUE RETURNS TO THE AHMANSON FOR ONE WEEK ONLY

A mansion. A murder. A mystery.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

For tickets: click here.

Water for Elephants

Pantages Theatre - September 8, 2026 through September 27, 2026

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel WATER FOR ELEPHANTS comes to vivid life on Broadway in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical. After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age. Directed by Tony Award®️ nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo), with a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co., WATER FOR ELEPHANTS unites innovative stagecraft with the very best of Broadway talent in an authentic and deeply moving new musical that invites us all to give ourselves to the unknown.

For tickets: click here.

Little Shop Of Horrors

La Mirada Theatre - September 18, 2026 through October 11, 2026

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS has devoured the hearts of theatregoers for over 40 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

A down-and-out skid row floral assistant becomes an overnight sensation when he discovers an exotic plant with a mysterious craving for fresh blood. Soon “Audrey II” grows into an ill-tempered, foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore who offers him fame and fortune in exchange for feeding its growing appetite.

For tickets: click here.

Sutton Foster featuring Pacific Jazz Orchestra

The Soraya - September 19, 2026 through September 19, 2026

Saturday, Sept. 19 at 8PM

Ever since Sutton Foster stepped into the title role of the Broadway production of Thoroughly Modern Millie in 2002, earning her first Tony Award, she has established herself as one of the greatest talents in the industry. A fixture on Broadway, she has originated numerous roles in notable musicals including Shrek the Musical, Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, and The Drowsy Chaperone, as well as bringing her signature comedic leading lady talents to major revivals such as Once Upon a Mattress, Sweeney Todd, The Music Man, and Anything Goes for which she won her second Tony Award. Sutton led the critically acclaimed TV Land series “Younger” and the beloved ABC Family series “Bunheads,” and has released three solo albums in addition to her 11 cast albums. Now she makes her Soraya debut with the 40-piece Pacific Jazz Orchestra, led by seven-time Grammy-nominated Chris Walden, for a wonderful evening of Broadway and beyond featuring new arrangements written by Walden specifically for this concert.

“One of the greatest orchestras in the history of orchestras!” – Drew Wakfield

For tickets: click here.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long

Hollywood Bowl - September 26, 2026 through September 26, 2026

The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long at the Hollywood Bowl!

Join the von Trapps and fellow music lovers for a magical night under the stars at the Hollywood Bowl!

Sing along to the beloved Oscar-winning classic The Sound of Music on the big screen, featuring all your favorite songs, including “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” and “The Sound of Music.”

Come early for the 6:00 PM pre-show and costume contest, hosted by the hilarious Melissa Peterman, then settle in for the film at 7:30 PM!

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Pre-show & costume contest: 6:00 PM

Film: 7:30 PM

Hollywood Bowl

Grab your friends, put together your best costume, and get ready to sing your heart out under the Hollywood sky!

For tickets: click here.

The Outsiders

Pantages Theatre - September 29, 2026 through October 18, 2026

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.